US storm to another 4x400m mixed relay gold
US storm to another 4x400m mixed relay gold
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 Lynna Irby-Jackson of the U.S., Jenoah McKiver of the U.S. and Alexis Holmes of the U.S. celebrate winning the Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 Jenoah McKiver of the U.S. is passed the baton by Lynna Irby-Jackson of the U.S. during the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 Alexis Holmes of the U.S. crosses the line to win the Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver and Alexis Holmes of the U.S. celebrate with their medals and national flags after winning gold in the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Mixed's 4 x 400m Relay Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 General view during the final REUTERS/Issei Kato
13 Sep 2025 09:44PM
TOKYO :The United States convincingly won the 4x400m mixed relay for the third time in the event's four world championship outings on Saturday, gaining some measure of revenge on the Netherlands, who beat them in last year’s Olympics.

The popular event was first run in 2019 when the U.S. won and they dramatically triumphed again in 2023 after managing only bronze on home soil in Eugene in 2022.

It was never in doubt on Saturday, however, as they came home well clear in an equal championship record of three minutes 08.80.

Femke Bol, who famously fell when metres from the line to hand the U.S. the gold in the last worlds, delivered another outstanding anchor leg to give the Dutch the silver in 3:09.96.

Fast-finishing Belgium took bronze in 3:10.61 -– their first global medal in the event.

Source: Reuters
