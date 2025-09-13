US storm to another 4x400m mixed relay gold

TOKYO :The United States convincingly won the 4x400m mixed relay for the third time in the event's four world championship outings on Saturday, gaining some measure of revenge on the Netherlands, who beat them in last year’s Olympics.

The popular event was first run in 2019 when the U.S. won and they dramatically triumphed again in 2023 after managing only bronze on home soil in Eugene in 2022.

It was never in doubt on Saturday, however, as they came home well clear in an equal championship record of three minutes 08.80.

Femke Bol, who famously fell when metres from the line to hand the U.S. the gold in the last worlds, delivered another outstanding anchor leg to give the Dutch the silver in 3:09.96.

Fast-finishing Belgium took bronze in 3:10.61 -– their first global medal in the event.