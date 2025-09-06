Logo
Verstappen seizes Monza pole from Norris
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives ahead of practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
06 Sep 2025 11:27PM
MONZA, Italy :Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after snatching it from McLaren's Lando Norris with a last-gasp effort.

Norris had gone top with his final flying lap at the "Pista Magica", but four-time world champion Verstappen secured the pole by crossing the line with a time 0.077 quicker than the Briton's best.

McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri qualified third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row and teammate Lewis Hamilton fifth fastest but with a five place grid drop.

Source: Reuters
