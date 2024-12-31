Viktor Hovland enters 2025 with broken toe, no swing coach

Norwegian star Viktor Hovland is still a game-time decision for The Sentry, this week's PGA Tour season opener in Kapalua, Hawaii, with a broken toe.

Hovland also told Norsk Golf that he is no longer working with swing coach Joe Mayo, the tandem's second split in about one year's time.

Hovland parted ways with Mayo in late 2023, then brought him back in the spring of 2024 as he worked through a few different coaches. But about a month ago, Hovland let Mayo go again.

"We disagreed a bit about the way forward, what is best for me," said Hovland, 27. "I feel like I've learned so much now and have so much expertise, that I don't need anyone holding my hand anymore. It's always good to have someone who can watch what I'm doing, check out the steps I'm taking. So I send some videos to another coach, but he's more of a consultant.

"I am the boss of my own swing."

A six-time PGA Tour winner and the No. 8 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Hovland hasn't played since September due to an undisclosed injury.

Then came his broken right little toe, which he explained to Norsk Golf happened in his hotel room in Hawaii.

According to Hovland, he traveled from Norway to Hawaii after Christmas and fell asleep in his hotel room still dressed. When he woke up in the middle of the night, he tried to get up to undress and kicked the corner of the bed when doing so. He shared the X-ray on Instagram on Friday.

Hovland told Norsk Golf it will take four to six weeks to fully heal, but he has not withdrawn from The Sentry.

"I've hit a few balls, albeit without shoes, and without putting any strain on my right foot," he said. "But my toe hurts a lot less already, it's a big difference from yesterday. So we'll see. I have a few days to decide. In principle, I can wait until Thursday, I think. For now, I'm choosing to stay on the starting list."

The field for The Sentry already lost World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to a similar freak accident. Scheffler cut his right hand while preparing Christmas dinner and got shards of glass in his palm, which necessitate surgery.

-Field Level Media