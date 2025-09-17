Vinicius benched again for Real Madrid on Alonso's Champions League debut

MADRID :Vinicius Jr started on the bench again as Xabi Alonso made his Champions League debut as Real Madrid manager, raising further speculation about the Brazilian winger's future at the club.

Alonso, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Real's manager in May, instead chose fellow Brazilian Rodrygo on the left wing for Madrid's 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday.

On the right, Alonso picked 18-year-old new signing Franco Mastantuono, with Vinicius coming on in the second half.

It was the second time this season that Vinicius, the first Brazilian to score in two Champions League finals, had been left out of the starting lineup by Alonso.

In August, he came off the bench against Oviedo to set up a goal for Mbappe before scoring himself. Alonso said that "showed that he can have a big impact coming off the bench."

Alonso's selection decisions against Marseille appeared to pay dividends as both Rodrygo and Vinicius won penalties that proved decisive.

In the 27th minute, Rodrygo helped draw Madrid level when he drifted into the Marseille box and drew a clumsy foul from Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia, with Kylian Mbappe converting from the spot.

Rodrygo, however, was unable to influence the match any further and was substituted for Vinicius in the 63rd minute.

Vinicius then won another penalty for Madrid in the 81st minute after Facundo Medina handled the ball as he slid in to tackle him and Mbappe converted again.

Vinicius's celebrations with his teammates were tepid but Alonso played down speculation of dressing room disquiet, saying that "if there are private conversations they should stay in Valdebebas (Real's training ground)".

"There will be moments for everyone. No one is going to play every game. No one should feel offended for not playing a match," he said.