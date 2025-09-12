WADA alleges non-compliance of Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency

LONDON :Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) has been found non-compliant with WADA's (World Anti-Doping Agency) code on Thursday, resulting in consequences that will take effect next month unless the East African nation addresses deficiencies.

In a statement WADA's Executive Committee said it had followed recommendations from its independent Compliance Review Committee after ADAK failed to address critical requirements following an audit carried out in May last year.

"Under Article 9.3.1 of the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), the Signatory has 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice of non-compliance to dispute WADA's allegation of non-compliance, as well as the proposed consequences and/or the reinstatement conditions proposed by the Agency," the statement said.

"It should be noted that the decision (including the consequences) will enter into force on 2 October 2025, unless the decision is challenged before the same date."

Under the measures, ADAK will lose all WADA privileges, including funding and participation in agency programs and Kenyan representatives will be barred from holding positions on WADA boards or committees.

Kenya could also become ineligible to host WADA-sanctioned events at regional, continental or world level during any period of non-compliance.

"It is always disappointing when a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code is alleged as non-compliant," WADA Director General, Olivier Niggli said.

"However, it is crucially important for the global system that Anti-Doping Organizations are held to the same high standards that we expect from athletes.

"We will continue to work with all non-compliant organisations to improve their programs so they can address their non-conformities and restore their compliance status for the good of athletes, inside those countries and internationally."