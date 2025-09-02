Wales' number eight Evans hits back at critics of her 'Barbie' look

MANCHESTER, England :Wales number eight Georgia Evans has hit back at the negative remarks about her appearance on the field, saying she brings "a bit of Barbie" to a sport long dominated by men.

The 28-year-old Saracens player earned her 42nd international cap in Wales' 42-0 defeat by Canada last weekend, a result that ended their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

While Evans was praised for her tackling and work-rate, she was attacked on social media for her appearance, which includes wearing ribbons in her hair during matches.

"In an old-school, man's game, I'm bringing a bit of Barbie to the party," she said in an Instagram post. "To those who don't like it, that's OK. To those who've shown love and support - thank you. Don't worry, I won't be changing."

The Welsh Rugby Union publicly backed Evans, sharing their support for her message.

"A rugby player is no longer defined by your gender or what you look like," Evans wrote on Instagram.

"It appears that my appearance on game day seems to be offending some people... and to that I'm so not sorry.

"Myself, my team, and all the incredible female athletes from around the world are currently competing in the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup, showcasing the best of the best and inspiring thousands - including young boys and girls who are finally seeing what's possible in this incredible game.

"Yes, Wales haven't been at our best, but I'm not here to make excuses. The bows in my hair, the tape on my arm, the eyelashes and full face of make-up I choose to wear — none of that affects my ability, passion, or fight for this game."

Wales play Fiji in their final group match on Saturday.