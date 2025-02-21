Walker out of Milan's trip to Torino, says boss Conceicao

AC Milan will be without injured right back Kyle Walker when they visit Torino in Serie A this weekend, head coach Sergio Conceicao said on Friday.

The former Manchester City captain joined Milan on loan for the rest of the season in January, with the Italian side having the option to buy the 34-year-old England international. Since his move, Walker has made six appearances for Milan.

Milan are dealing with injury concerns to other key players as they look to bounce back from their Champions League exit.

They suffered a shock loss to Feyenoord, who knocked them out with a 2-1 aggregate playoff win to earn a place in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition.

"Walker is not available. For the rest it will depend on everyone's situation ... (Christian) Pulisic certainly doesn't have 90 minutes on a physical level," Conceicao told reporters.

"(Santiago) Gimenez is getting better every day but he's still not at the top we want him to be. For the way I want to play he has to be at the top physically, he has to be intense over 90 minutes.

"I found many players struggling and many injured when I arrived. I'm also thinking of (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek. Now Walker. But playing every three days, in the time I've been here, we're always on the edge and it's not easy to manage."

Milan are seventh in the Serie A standings after 24 matches and trail fourth-placed Juventus, who have played a game more, by five points. Torino sit 12th.

IMPORTANT MATCH

"Without a doubt it is a very important match against a difficult opponent, they only lost to Bologna in 2025 and historically it is a difficult challenge for Milan," the Portuguese coach said.

"The attitude must be that tomorrow is our Champions League final and we will have to do so in every challenge from here to the end."

Conceicao said he was used to the pressure, having joined the seven-times European champions in December following a spell at Porto.

The 50-year-old, who replaced compatriot Paulo Fonseca, has a contract with Milan until June 2026.

"I know that Milan's history is fabulous, made up of great protagonists among coaches, players and managers. I have enormous respect for this history," Conceicao said.

"At the moment when you don't win, in a team of this size, there is more talk and more fragility.

"I knew it would be difficult. I am here because it is a great challenge for me. I had other offers, but I chose here because I like difficult things."