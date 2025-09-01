We have to keep Guehi, says Palace boss Glasner after win at Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England :Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi put speculation about his future to one side with a superb goal in their 3-0 Premier League victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England defender started and finished a flowing move with a sublime strike into the top corner to double his team's lead after they led through Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty.

Ismaila Sarr wrapped up the win for the visitors who ended Villa's 19-match unbeaten streak at home in the league.

With the transfer window closing on Monday, Palace fans will be fearing that England defender Guehi, a target for Liverpool, might have played his last game for the South-London club.

Manager Oliver Glasner said man-of-the-match Guehi, 25, was vital for the team.

"Of course, I have mentioned it so often (about wanting to keep Guehi). We have to. Again, it is if we want a successful season. We have had a fantastic start," he said.

"We had a great start, so it is just the start. The first step is made and for a successful season we need Marc. It is not possible to find a replacement in one day.

"This is our captain. We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman (Steve Parish). I like Marc, he is such a professional player and such a nice guy. It is for the future of Crystal Palace. We have to keep him."

Whether or not Glasner gets his wish will become clear on Monday and the player was giving nothing away.

"I'm a South London boy. Captain of the club from a young age. They have been fantastic for me and my family. So it's definitely a pleasure to play for this football club," he said.

Palace thoroughly deserved the three points in a clinical display. Their first victory of the season after two draws lifted them to eighth, while second-bottom Villa have one point from their opening three games and are yet to score.

Palace were the last team to beat them at Villa Park, a 2-1 victory in the League Cup last October.

Villa were without goalkeeper Emi Martinez who was not in the squad as speculation grows that he could leave. Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign the Argentina World Cup winner.

"We have to fix it with him. Tomorrow the transfer window finishes and we are expecting something hopefully to improve the squad," Villa manager Unai Emery said.

"But we keep calm. One of the situations we are speaking about is Emi Martinez but we will see tomorrow."