Sport

Weah and Yildiz goals earn Juventus 2-0 derby win over Torino
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 9, 2024 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 9, 2024 Torino's Nikola Vlasic in action with Juventus' Manuel Locatelli REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 9, 2024 Juventus' Timothy Weah scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 9, 2024 Torino's Marcus Pedersen in action with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 9, 2024 Juventus players celebrate with their fans after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
10 Nov 2024 05:50AM
TURIN, Italy : Goals from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz saw Juventus maintain their impressive run against neighbours Torino with a 2-0 home win on Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak in the Turin Derby and moving them up to third in the Serie A standings.

Torino arrived at the Juventus Stadium with a dismal record against their city rivals, failing to win in their previous 18 meetings, and their current form offered little hope of that changing, with five defeats in their last six games.

Weah was quickest to react when Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic spilled a shot in the 18th minute and a Yildiz header six minutes from time wrapped up all three points as Juve remain the only undefeated side in Serie A.

Juventus are on 24 points, level with second-placed Inter Milan and one point behind leaders Napoli. Inter host Napoli on Sunday. Torino are 11th in the standings on 14 points.

Source: Reuters

