Welteji out of World Championships over doping case after CAS ruling

PARIS : Ethiopian middle distance runner Diribe Welteji will miss the World Athletics Championships after a request for her provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit while a doping case is heard was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the 1,500 metres at the last world championships in Budapest two years ago, was cleared of a charge of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in late August.

The AIU appealed to CAS and said on Thursday it had requested that Welteji be ineligible to compete until the matter was adjudicated.

Welteji was scheduled to run in the women's 1,500m heats at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday.