Wilson, Lynagh back for Wallabies, Kellaway at fullback against Pumas

SYDNEY :Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has recalled skipper Harry Wilson and flyhalf Tom Lynagh to his team after injury for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Townsville.

Wilson injured his knee scoring his second try in the stunning 38-22 upset of South Africa in round one of the competition and missed the loss in the second match against the Springboks two weeks ago.

His return at number eight means a back row reshuffle with Rob Valetini shifting to blindside flanker and Tom Hooper moving forward to the second row in place of Will Skelton, who has returned to his club in France.

Lynagh started all three tests in the British & Irish Lions series but was concussed in the third test so will make his first appearance of the Rugby Championship in place of veteran James O'Connor, who drops to the bench.

In the only other change to the backline, Schmidt named Andrew Kellaway at fullback in place of Tom Wright, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 30-22 defeat in Cape Town.

Kellaway was the most straightforward replacement and his selection leaves livewire Max Jorgensen on the right wing and Joseph Suaalii in the centres.

Suaalii failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in South Africa but has recovered sufficiently to resume his midfield partnership with Len Ikitau at North Queensland Stadium.

Corey Toole retains his place on the left wing after an impressive try-scoring debut in Cape Town and Filipo Daugunu replaces Kellaway as outside back cover on the bench.

In a third change to the bench, the abrasive Carlo Tizzano comes in for Nick Champion de Crespigny as backup for the loose forwards.

Argentina thrashed Australia 67-27 in the Rugby Championship last year and beat the All Blacks on home soil for the first time in their last outing two weeks ago.

"The players have reassembled after a few days break, following our two games in South Africa and worked their way through a very warm week here in Townsville," Schmidt said in a news release.

"Los Pumas are a combative and skilled side, and they will be confident after their recent performances. We know we’re going to need to be at our very best on Saturday afternoon."

Team: 15–Andrew Kellaway, 14–Max Jorgensen, 13–Joseph Suaalii, 12–Len Ikitau, 11–Corey Toole, 10–Tom Lynagh, 9–Nic White, 8–Harry Wilson (captain), 7–Fraser McReight, 6–Rob Valetini, 5–Tom Hooper, 4–Nick Frost, 3–Taniela Tupou, 2–Billy Pollard, 1–Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16–Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17–Angus Bell, 18–Zane Nonggorr, 19–Jeremy Williams, 20–Carlo Tizzano, 21–Tate McDermott, 22–James O'Connor, 23–Filipo Daugunu