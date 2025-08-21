Wilson out of second test, but Valetini returns to face Springboks

CAPE TOWN :Australia will be without influential captain Harry Wilson for the second Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday, but welcome back Rob Valetini to the number eight position for the clash in Cape Town.

The Wallabies came from 22 points down to claim a stunning 38-22 success in the first test between the teams in Johannesburg this past weekend, winning at Ellis Park for the first time in 62 years following a second half performance for the ages.

Wilson pulled up lame after scoring the second of his two tries, but while his absence is a blow, it is offset by the return of the hugely impressive Valetini.

Wing Corey Toole will make his Australia debut as the former Rugby Sevens player replaces Dylan Pietsch, who fractured his jaw in the first half in Johannesburg.

Prop Tom Robertson also comes into the side to replace the experienced James Slipper, who suffered a concussion last weekend.

With Wilson not available, flanker Fraser McReight will become the 91st player to captain Australia.

"The squad as a whole has recovered pretty well from what was a very draining and physical test match on the Highveld last week," coach Joe Schmidt said.

"We struggled to contain a powerhouse Springbok start last weekend and we know that we have to improve leading into what’s likely to be a bruising encounter in Cape Town on Saturday night."

Robertson is joined in the front row by hooker Billy Pollard and prop Taniela Tupou, while Nick Frost and giant Will Skelton retain their lock partnership.

Tom Hooper is in the number six jersey in a back row with McReight and Valetini, and Nic White, who came out of a brief international retirement to tour is at scrumhalf alongside 35-year-old flyhalf James O’Connor following the latter’s first test in three years last weekend.

Len Ikitau and Joseph Suallii are the centre-pairing, and Toole forms a back three with fellow wing Max Jorgensen and fullback Tom Wright.

Schmidt has again selected a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Australia team:

15–Tom Wright, 14–Max Jorgensen, 13–Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12–Len Ikitau, 11–Corey Toole, 10–James O'Connor, 9–Nic White, 8–Rob Valetini, 7–Fraser McReight, 6–Tom Hooper, 5–Will Skelton, 4–Nick Frost, 3–Taniela Tupou, 2–Billy Pollard, 1–Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16–Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17–Angus Bell, 18–Zane Nonggorr, 19–Jeremy Williams, 20–Nick Champion de Crespigny, 21–Tate McDermott, 22–Tane Edmed, 23–Andrew Kellaway.