Wimbledon 2025: dates, schedule, seeds, how to watch on TV

Wimbledon is a grasscourt Grand Slam organised by the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The tournament was first held in 1877. Here is what you need to know about the year's third major after the Australian Open and French Open:

WHEN IS WIMBLEDON 2025 HAPPENING?

* The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13.

WHERE IS WIMBLEDON TAKING PLACE?

* Wimbledon is held in London every year.

* The three main showcourts at the All England Club are Centre Court, Court One and Court Two. Unlike other Grand Slam venues, the All England Club does not name its courts after former players.

* Centre Court is the largest with a capacity of nearly 15,000 spectators. Court One has a capacity of 12,345 while Court Two, nicknamed the 'Graveyard of Champions' due to the many early upsets there over the years, seats 4,000.

WHO IS INVOLVED IN WIMBLEDON?

* The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds. From the 2021 Championships, seedings for the men's and women's singles are based on world rankings.

* Italian Jannik Sinner, who won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, is the current men's world number one. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, also a three-times major winner, is the women's top-ranked player.

* Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his second French Open title, is looking to complete a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles.

* American world number two Coco Gauff, the women's champion at Roland Garros, is eyeing a first Wimbledon crown.

* World number five Novak Djokovic will resume his quest for a record-extending 25th men's Grand Slam singles title, while five-times major winner Iga Swiatek chases a first Wimbledon crown. Czech Barbora Krejcikova is the defending Wimbledon women's champion.

* Organisers also hand out wild cards for local hopes and notable players who have dropped down the rankings.

TOP RANKED PLAYERS

Men:

1 Jannik Sinner

2 Carlos Alcaraz

3 Alexander Zverev

4 Taylor Fritz

5 Novak Djokovic

6 Jack Draper

7 Lorenzo Musetti

8 Tommy Paul

9 Holger Rune

10 Ben Shelton

Women:

1 Aryna Sabalenka

2 Coco Gauff

3 Jessica Pegula

4 Zheng Qinwen

5 Jasmine Paolini

6 Madison Keys

7 Mirra Andreeva

8 Iga Swiatek

9 Emma Navarro

10 Paula Badosa

WHERE TO WATCH WIMBLEDON 2025 ON TV?

* The full list of official broadcasters of Wimbledon 2025 in each country can be found here.

Europe: Digit-Alb, MOVISTAR PLUS+, Fast Sports, Eurosport, Arena Sport, SPORT KLUB, Cytavision, DR, S Sport, beIN Sports France, Setanta Sports, Novasports, Premier Sports, Sky Sport, Sport+Qazaqstan, Artmotion Telecom, Go3 Sport, TSN Malta, Ziggo, Telewizja Polsat, SportTV, RTS1, RTS2, SRF, RTS, RSI, TRT SPOR, BBC, TNT Sports and discovery+.

Middle East/Africa: beIN Sports MENA, Tennis South Africa & Tennis Africa, Canal+ Sport 5 and The Sports Channel 5 SPORT.

North America: ESPN, TSN/RDS and The Tennis Channel.

Asia: Star Sports, SPOTV, Tencent Sports, CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel, Now TV, NHK G, WOWOW, tvN SPORTS, TDM, SPOTV Macau Cable TV and SPORTCAST.

Oceania: Nine Network Australia, ESPN and TVWAN Sports.

