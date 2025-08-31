Wissa urges Brentford to keep their word on summer exit

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa said on Sunday that the Premier League club has failed to fulfil its commitment to allow him to leave this summer, amid reported interest from Newcastle United, with the transfer window closing on Monday.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international, who bagged 20 goals across all competitions for Brentford last campaign, has not featured for the London club this season, amid uncertainty over his future.

His Brentford contract expires in June next year.

"I have stayed silent for much of the summer but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled to make it clear that I want to leave Brentford," Wissa posted on social media. "I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club's senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

"During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

"Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step."

British media reported that Brentford rejected two bids from Newcastle for Wissa, the latest offer believed to be worth around 35 million pounds ($47.28 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons.

It has been a difficult summer for Brentford, with long-serving manager Thomas Frank joining Tottenham Hotspur, and key players departing.

Brentford, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, sold their top goal-scorer Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, while captain Christian Norgaard moved to Arsenal.

"Brentford received a formal offer from another Premier League club and I then communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways," Wissa added.

"Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The commitment that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled.

"In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford keep their word to let me join a new club and at a fair price..."

Reuters has contacted Brentford for comment.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)