Logo
Logo

Sport

Wolsburg sign free agent Eriksen on two-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Wolsburg sign free agent Eriksen on two-year deal

Wolsburg sign free agent Eriksen on two-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Denmark v Northern Ireland - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 7, 2025 Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their second goal Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS/File Photo

11 Sep 2025 01:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined VfL Wolfsburg on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester United as a free agent in the close season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Eriksen made 310 appearances in the Premier League for United, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also played for Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old suffered a near-fatal cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in 2021. He returned to football after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device.

"We're getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level," Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said.

"His enormous experience, his quality on the pitch and his personality will be a valuable boost to our young players in particular."

Wolfsburg are sixth in the league and host Cologne on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement