The office freeloader: Why some colleagues always seem to do less – and get away with it

This colleague seemed like the perfect team member: Friendly. Easy to talk to. Always ready with an emoji reaction in the group chat or a cheerful: "Sure, I can help!" when tasks were assigned.

Yet somehow, their work never quite got done.

Reports arrived half-completed, tasks were quietly pushed aside, and when deadlines loomed, there was always an excuse – a miscommunication, a family commitment, a "just need your quick help to finalise this" message.

When the project finally succeeded, they were the first to claim credit. I smiled along, telling myself it wasn't worth making a fuss – everyone's busy, after all.

Still, the irritation lingered, even though we're no longer at the same company.

WHAT IS A FREELOADER?

A freeloader, said Mr David Blasco, country director at recruitment agency Randstad Singapore, is "someone who intentionally takes advantage of others' efforts or organisational resources to do their work for them".

"(They) rely on colleagues to pick up their slack and may even claim credit," he said.

This isn't about "lying flat" or "quiet quitting". Many of us have encountered colleagues who do just enough to stay under the radar, leaving the rest to others. Spotting true freeloaders, however, isn't always straightforward.

"Repeated missed deadlines, limited participation in collaborative work, vague or superficial progress updates, and a pattern of relying on others to complete shared tasks" are some tell-tale signs, said Ms Nadia Alaee, senior director of human resource business partners at Deel.

Other indicators can include a lack of responsiveness to feedback or outcomes that consistently fall short compared to peers.