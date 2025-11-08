The office freeloader: Why some colleagues always seem to do less – and get away with it
How do we call out freeloaders at work without causing drama?
This colleague seemed like the perfect team member: Friendly. Easy to talk to. Always ready with an emoji reaction in the group chat or a cheerful: "Sure, I can help!" when tasks were assigned.
Yet somehow, their work never quite got done.
Reports arrived half-completed, tasks were quietly pushed aside, and when deadlines loomed, there was always an excuse – a miscommunication, a family commitment, a "just need your quick help to finalise this" message.
When the project finally succeeded, they were the first to claim credit. I smiled along, telling myself it wasn't worth making a fuss – everyone's busy, after all.
Still, the irritation lingered, even though we're no longer at the same company.
WHAT IS A FREELOADER?
A freeloader, said Mr David Blasco, country director at recruitment agency Randstad Singapore, is "someone who intentionally takes advantage of others' efforts or organisational resources to do their work for them".
"(They) rely on colleagues to pick up their slack and may even claim credit," he said.
This isn't about "lying flat" or "quiet quitting". Many of us have encountered colleagues who do just enough to stay under the radar, leaving the rest to others. Spotting true freeloaders, however, isn't always straightforward.
"Repeated missed deadlines, limited participation in collaborative work, vague or superficial progress updates, and a pattern of relying on others to complete shared tasks" are some tell-tale signs, said Ms Nadia Alaee, senior director of human resource business partners at Deel.
Other indicators can include a lack of responsiveness to feedback or outcomes that consistently fall short compared to peers.
Ms Samantha Tan, HR business partner at Jobstreet by SEEK, added that freeloaders "often wait to be told what to do rather than letting others know when they have capacity or proactively offering help". They may also deflect blame or make excuses for the quality of their work.
The rise of flexible work has made these behaviours easier to hide. According to Jobstreet's Hiring, Compensation and Benefits 2025 report, 47 per cent of companies in Singapore now offer flexible hours and 36 per cent allow remote work.
"In many Asian work cultures where long hours and visible busyness are often equated with dedication, it can be harder to spot when a team member isn’t genuinely contributing at the same level as their peers," Ms Tan said.
Intent, said Ms Angela Ho, counsellor at InContact Counselling and Training, is what distinguishes freeloaders from those who are simply struggling.
"A freeloader consistently avoids responsibility and shared tasks, often in a deliberate and self-serving way," she said.
"In contrast, someone who is struggling due to a lack of skills or a heavy workload typically demonstrates effort, openness to feedback and willingness to learn."
THE RIPPLE EFFECT
When freeloading goes unaddressed, negativity builds quickly.
"It can quickly erode trust among colleagues and create resentment, particularly if other team members feel they are carrying the workload," said Ms Alaee.
"Over time, this tolerance (from higher-ups) signals that effort and accountability are undervalued."
Mr Blasco agreed, noting that "ignoring underperformance places unnecessary and additional pressure on other team members," which can overwhelm them and harm overall productivity and performance.
Even small signs of freeloading, if left unchecked, can ripple outward.
"What starts as frustration with a single, freeloading colleague could spread through office gossip and affect team cohesion," said Ms Tan. It may even prompt valued employees to disengage or consider leaving.
ADDRESSING THE PROBLEM
Before escalating freeloading conduct to senior managers, Ms Ho suggested asking whether the behaviour is a one-off slip or a recurring pattern.
"If the issue seems to be episodic or uncharacteristic of the individual, initiating a direct conversation from a place of curiosity and support may be an effective first step."
If it's clear that the pattern is persistent, the next step is to address it directly. Experts say how you approach the conversation can make the difference between repairing a working relationship and creating lasting tension.
1. Come prepared
Ms Tan advised gathering specifics before speaking up.
"Come prepared with clear examples and specifics of what you have observed and how it directly affects your work or the team," she said.
Starting from concern rather than accusation and anchoring the discussion on facts can prevent the exchange from veering into confrontation.
Mr Blasco added that it's important to choose a "private and non-confrontational setting" for such a discussion, such as a meeting room.
"Allow enough time for the conversation instead of feeling like you need to end it to rush to another meeting," he added.
2. Exercise empathy
Sometimes, what looks like freeloading may be a symptom of something else. "There could be extenuating circumstances you are unaware of," Ms Tan said.
"Ask your colleague about their capacity and take time to understand what is actually affecting their ability to complete their tasks."
Ms Alaee agreed: "Approach these conversations with curiosity, collaboration and a focus on shared goals rather than blame."
3. Suggest other solutions to help
If the issue persists, Ms Tan suggested offering alternatives instead of taking on the extra work yourself.
"(Suggest) chatting with a project lead about their workload and deadlines. This can help maintain collaboration within the team while drawing a clear and healthy boundary."
Mr Blasco added: "Setting boundaries begins with assertive communication and proactive workload management that is transparent for everyone on the team to see."
4. Communicate clear next steps
Once responsibilities are clarified, make sure everyone is on the same page. Ms Tan recommended looping in line managers when discussing work handovers to ensure visibility.
"Whether you agree to help your colleague with their deliverable or decline due to your own capacity limitations, this should be clearly communicated so there is no confusion over who is responsible."
WHEN TO ESCALATE AND WHEN TO LET GO
Sometimes, informal conversations, collaborative problem-solving and other supportive interventions still aren't enough to mitigate freeloading behaviour from certain individuals.
In these cases, escalation is appropriate, said Ms Alaee.
When doing so, the focus should remain on solutions, not blame. "The goal of escalation should be to seek resolution, not retaliation," said Ms Ho.
Mr Blasco advised: "Focus on seeking support for solutions like task reassignment or clearer communication processes to ensure that the short-term problems can be resolved quickly and that it doesn’t happen again."
Again, make sure to bring concrete examples to the table.
"Refer to established goals or agreed-upon responsibilities when discussing the issue with your manager," said Ms Alaee. Where possible, provide documentation such as emails, missed deliverables, or notes from previous discussions.
Still, not every colleague who contributes less is necessarily coasting.
"Not everyone operates at the same pace or with the same intensity due to different phases in their career and life," Ms Tan said.
"To someone who is more ambitious and eager to get promoted, colleagues who simply do their job, keep a low profile and go home might seem like they're freeloading (even though) they may not be."
And other times, what looks like avoidance may simply be a struggle in disguise.
"It’s important not to label someone as a 'freeloader' too quickly," said Ms Ho. "Doing so can limit curiosity, reduce empathy, and close off productive problem-solving."