Do you really need to love your job to be successful? Not really, say experts
Contrary to popular belief, success doesn't always come from loving your job, say experts. Sometimes it's about making work work for you.
I recently stumbled on a video from a TikTok user calling himself the "9-5 Guy".
In the video, that's racked up 26 million views, he shares his daily routine: a quiet office job, stable and predictable hours, free weekends.
His video didn't get my heart racing or my blood pumping – but for some reason, I watched it again. Something about it felt oddly refreshing.
Most of the comments, however, were scathing: "Boring." "Robotic."
One person even called it "the death of ambition", a cautionary tale of what it means to settle.
These responses confused me. After all, the "9-5 Guy" seemed perfectly at ease with his mundane working life. Why did the idea of someone being content with stability provoke such strong reactions?
We've been raised on a cultural script that equates fulfilment with passion and adventure. From school assemblies to TED Talks, the message has been relentless: Love your work and you'll never work a day in your life.
These days, a scroll through Instagram or LinkedIn will likely surface various posters announcing they've quit their corporate jobs to start a passion project, travel or freelance. Their stories rack up thousands of likes and comments, cheering them on for being "brave" enough to break free.
Meanwhile, anyone who stays in a stable job risks being seen as stagnant, unambitious, even a little tragic – another hamster stuck on the wheel.
But is chasing passion really the only path to a meaningful career? Is a job that sparks our personal zeal truly more valuable than a steady one that doesn't?
WHAT JOB SEEKERS ACTUALLY WANT TODAY
It's not just the "9-5 Guy" making people rethink work.
After the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial security and job stability have become "core priorities", especially for those who have experienced layoffs or restructuring, said Mr Matthew Ng, regional head of technology and operations at the executive recruitment firm Charterhouse Asia.
Mr Joel Foo, principal consultant at executive recruitment firm Ethos BeathChapman, added that jobseekers now look at roles holistically, not just pay, leadership and promotion pathways, but also less traditional aspects such as mentorship and hybrid working arrangements.
Rising costs are also driving many to prioritise a higher level of base pay over bonuses – security over uncertainty.
Generational priorities also shape decisions. A 2024 survey by consultancy Deloitte revealed the cost of living as Gen Zers' and millennials' top concern, pushing many to "job hop" for better pay.
Ms Samantha Tan, HR business partner at job search firm Seek, noted that Gen Zers and millennials also place a high emphasis on jobs which align with their values and offer them flexibility.
In ageing Singapore, the "sandwiched generation" is often also forced to juggle heavy caregiving and financial responsibilities. This refers to those working adults with responsibility for both their children and ageing parents.
A 2022 survey by St James' Place Wealth Management Asia found that 60 per cent of millennials support their parents, and two-thirds said this commitment hampers their ability to save for retirement or their children, making stability and strong benefits in a job non-negotiable.
In such a climate, what once looked like passion in a new employment venture can now easily look more like risk.
WHY LOVING YOUR JOB ISN'T THE ONLY KEY TO SUCCESS
At the same time, passion hasn't disappeared completely. Mr Ng of Charterhouse has seen how passionate candidates "move across industries (and) take calculated risks".
Expending this kind of energy can accelerate career advancement, he said – but such individuals may face burnout or stagnation if they lack support or structure.
On the other hand, those who prioritise stability tend to stay longer in roles, often in structured, multinational companies, building deep expertise over time.
But stability alone can come at a cost. For instance, such individuals can struggle with agility during times of change or digital disruption.
A Seek survey found that 19 per cent of Singaporean employees report being unhappy at work – almost double the regional average of 10 per cent. Instead of leaving, many choose to disengage instead through "quiet quitting".
Neither path – whether being driven by passion or by stability – guarantees success. What actually matters, experts said, is engagement – which is distinctly different from passion.
Mr Kenji Naito, group chief executive officer of recruitment firm Reeracoen, said that engaged employees are motivated, proactive and connected to their organisation's goals.
As a result, they progress faster, perform better and remain more resilient, he added.
Passion is just one factor that can help spark engagement. Others include supportive leadership, growth opportunities and alignment with company values.
A survey conducted by consultancy EY in 2022 found that employees who feel a sense of belonging are three times more likely to stay in jobs and perform better. And in Singapore, work-life balance (51 per cent) and a safe, healthy environment (44 per cent) ranked even higher than pay (39 per cent) as drivers of happiness.
WHEN WORK IS JUST A PAY CHEQUE
For some, stability isn't a prison but a foundation that allows them to build the life they want outside of work, or to build a side hustle.
By day, 32-year-old Charmaine Yeo works full-time in beauty marketing. By night, she runs her own art label, Mochiak and Ahwoo, designing and selling bags, keychains and stickers.
Her creations have amassed a following of more than 80,000 on Instagram, and she regularly "booths" – that is, books and runs temporary booth appearances – at major craft festivals such as Artbox.
But her office job, she admitted, isn't something she's passionate about.
"I wouldn't say I'm going all out to climb the corporate ladder," she said.
Rather, having a steady income gives her the freedom to experiment and grow her side business without fear. "The monthly salary keeps me safe to try out different things," she said.
And unlike peers who have thrown themselves into their art businesses and other passion projects full-time, Ms Yeo is not ready to give up the stability of a monthly salary.
She spoke of how some full-time artists struggle if they don't keep "boothing". "I don't want to feel that stress," she said.
She hopes to go full-time eventually, but for now, her focus is clear: build something she loves, while holding on to the financial safety net that makes risk feel less risky.
DO WE HAVE TO LOVE OUR JOBS?
The pressure on working adults to "find your passion" can feel overwhelming, but "it's completely valid to treat work as a means to an end", said Mr Ng.
If a role isn't passion-driven, he added, it should serve another purpose – whether that's offering financial security or time flexibility, for instance.
"Not every role will be a dream job, and that's okay. The key is to be intentional."
Regardless of personal priorities, Mr Naito said that roles should still be able to tick certain boxes, including building one's skills, networks and confidence, as well as opening doors to future opportunities.
"Ultimately, clarity is more important than passion," said Mr Ng. "Know what you want in the next three to five years, and make your decisions based on that."
If you feel consistently disengaged across different roles, he advised taking a step back to pinpoint why. "Is it the work, the environment, or a broader values mismatch? Sometimes a lateral move, a new industry, or a different leadership style can reignite interest without a full career pivot."
Culture can also be more valuable than prestige. Even if a role doesn't turn out to be what you imagined, Mr Foo said that "a supportive culture and leaders who are invested in your growth can make it both worthwhile and fulfilling".
Ms Grace Tay, a career coach at Workforce Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Manpower, said it's normal to feel lost early on.
Careers are not linear journeys, and it’s okay not to have everything figured out at the start.
Instead of mapping out every step perfectly, she encourages young workers to keep doing career "research": Speak to people in fields you're interested in, try short courses, volunteer or start side projects to get real-world exposure.
"Fulfilment doesn’t come from following a trend, but from following a path that resonates with who (we) are," she added.
So do we have to love our jobs?
The short answer: Not really – at least, not all the time.
Work will mean different things at different points in life – a passion to pursue, a source of stability or simply a means to pay the bills, experts said. None of these choices makes our careers less meaningful or less successful, especially if they enable us to make our lives outside of work more fulfilling.