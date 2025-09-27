Do you really need to love your job to be successful? Not really, say experts

I recently stumbled on a video from a TikTok user calling himself the "9-5 Guy".

In the video, that's racked up 26 million views, he shares his daily routine: a quiet office job, stable and predictable hours, free weekends.

His video didn't get my heart racing or my blood pumping – but for some reason, I watched it again. Something about it felt oddly refreshing.

Most of the comments, however, were scathing: "Boring." "Robotic."

One person even called it "the death of ambition", a cautionary tale of what it means to settle.

These responses confused me. After all, the "9-5 Guy" seemed perfectly at ease with his mundane working life. Why did the idea of someone being content with stability provoke such strong reactions?

We've been raised on a cultural script that equates fulfilment with passion and adventure. From school assemblies to TED Talks, the message has been relentless: Love your work and you'll never work a day in your life.

These days, a scroll through Instagram or LinkedIn will likely surface various posters announcing they've quit their corporate jobs to start a passion project, travel or freelance. Their stories rack up thousands of likes and comments, cheering them on for being "brave" enough to break free.

Meanwhile, anyone who stays in a stable job risks being seen as stagnant, unambitious, even a little tragic – another hamster stuck on the wheel.

But is chasing passion really the only path to a meaningful career? Is a job that sparks our personal zeal truly more valuable than a steady one that doesn't?

WHAT JOB SEEKERS ACTUALLY WANT TODAY

It's not just the "9-5 Guy" making people rethink work.

After the economic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, financial security and job stability have become "core priorities", especially for those who have experienced layoffs or restructuring, said Mr Matthew Ng, regional head of technology and operations at the executive recruitment firm Charterhouse Asia.