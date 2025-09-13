Why 'AI slop' is taking over the internet, and what it's doing to our brains

A set of triplet babies are using brooms to clean up the mess they made in a supermarket. A kitten is being eaten from the inside out by a swarm of ants. A toddler with an orange for a head is being saved by an orca and a Labubu doll after jumping off a cruise ship.

If all of this sounds like a nonsensical mash of random visuals, that is the point.

Welcome to the latest type of content proliferating on social media platforms, streaming sites, video games and the internet as a whole: artificial intelligence (AI) slop.

The term refers to videos, texts, pictures and audio generated by AI and which tend to be of low quality, mass-produced at speed to keep users mindlessly glued to their screens as much as possible, and to generate income for their creators.

It might sound ridiculous that anyone would want to spend more than a second watching, say, an AI-generated shark wearing sneakers and carrying a machine gun fighting with a crocodile that has a military plane for a body (yes, such a video exists and it is as bewildering as it sounds).

But in fact, the rapid proliferation of AI slop across the internet is proof of its success at capturing the rapt attention of users worldwide.

British newspaper The Guardian found that of the 100 fastest-growing channels on YouTube in July 2025, nine hosted purely AI-generated content.

Based on data from analytics firm Playboard, the fourth most-viewed Singaporean YouTube channel in August 2025 was Pouty Frenchie, which posts only AI-generated videos of a cartoon French bulldog.

The channel's most popular video, a 16-second clip featuring a French bulldog purchasing a mermaid costume, has garnered more than 231 million views in the three months since it was posted.

And once a user watches one such video, the algorithms built to keep them engaged on the same platforms will keep recommending more of the same.

CNA TODAY found that this happens quickly. Within two days of searching for and watching AI-generated videos on YouTube shorts, this reporter's own social media accounts were flooded with a slew of AI slop videos, ranging from the merely baffling to the outright disconcerting.