No coding skills? No problem: More Singaporeans learning how to build custom AI bots

SINGAPORE: From hospitals to homes, Singaporeans with little to no coding experience are increasingly building powerful artificial intelligence tools that automate tasks, support learning and reshape their daily routines.

These users range from frontline healthcare staff who developed a patient service assistant, to parents who have designed bots to help their children with homework.

Enrolments for some custom AI courses have soared nearly 400 per cent since 2023, with experts telling CNA that these customised bots – which they say are quick and easy to build – are becoming the norm.

With Singapore’s national AI programme promising it can be “as easy as making a PowerPoint,” schools and training providers are racing to meet the demand.

CREATIVE FIXES

For 37-year-old Dinithi Jayasekara, a common parenting struggle – helping her son with his Chinese homework – sparked an unconventional solution: Building an AI tutor.

Using plain English prompts describing her nine-year-old son’s age, reading level and love of comics, she created a Custom GPT model in under two hours.

With the bot’s help, she is now able to guide the boy to draw his own comics and make learning Chinese an enjoyable experience.