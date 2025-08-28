Singapore could introduce AI agents to help improve public services: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) agents, or software systems using AI to autonomously complete tasks on behalf of users, could be used to help improve Singapore’s public services in the years to come, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Thursday (Aug 28).

Delivering the keynote address at a Google Cloud conference, Mrs Teo said that this could be in the form of helping social workers provide basic guidance to clients in meeting administrative requirements, or to help business owners navigate through the process of identifying which government agency they need to deal with.

She also announced that Singapore's Government Technology Agency (GovTech) will be working with Google's cloud computing platform on a sandbox to experiment with agentic AI and test agentic solutions for public sector use cases.

This is part of Singapore’s continued efforts to learn and grow with AI and authorities will continue to seek out partners to "push the boundaries" of AI adoption, she said.

“From the sandbox, we hope to better understand how to interact with agentic AI and build confidence to capture its value for the public good.”