Commentary: How should parents approach Gen AI?

SINGAPORE: By now, it is clear that artificial intelligence (AI) is not going anywhere. In fact, judging from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent National Day Rally speech, it will only become more entrenched in how Singapore works, learns and lives.

While he acknowledged concerns that have been raised over the use of AI by students, such as over-reliance, loss of critical thinking skills and the temptation to take shortcuts, Mr Wong also urged educators and parents to remain open to its potential.

The challenge, he noted, is to strike the right balance: empowering young people to fully exploit the benefits of technology while protecting them from potential harms.

But what does that look like in practice, especially for parents?

A recent CNA Talking Point survey of 500 students found that 84 per cent of those in secondary school already use AI for their homework at least weekly.

You will not find an official survey of students under 13, because of ChatGPT’s age restrictions. However, I know many parents who let their primary school children use ChatGPT because it has become so ubiquitous – ChatGPT has amassed over 800 million weekly users in less than three years.

Yet, the same parents are worried about generative AI’s ability to stimulate or stifle learning.

A few months ago, I organised a Gen AI webinar for 100 parents, and their questions were revealing: “How do we nurture our children to use generative AI responsibly?”; “How do I help children discern true images from fake images?”; “How do I keep my kids safe from AI while also taking advantage of AI for their studies?”

I have also been conducting Gen AI workshops for secondary school teachers. They are equally worried and struggle to keep pace with Gen AI’s advancements. For example, the latest version of Google Gemini allows users to create instant web apps and webpages with just a few prompts, fuelling a new trend called “vibe coding” among non-STEM folks.

As an educator, parent and Gen AI coach, I believe that we adults play a critical role in guiding our children even as we go through a massive technological shift. We must arm ourselves and our children with three things: AI literacy, a clear understanding of the learning process and deep human values.