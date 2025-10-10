Is the cafe dream still worth chasing? Maybe not, say past owners – but many still find it hard to let go

FROM LABOUR OF LOVE TO EMOTIONAL DRAIN

On top of logistical concerns, the emotional toll of cafe ownership can be significant.

Mr Lau of Bloom Coffee said that instead of worrying about his own income or next pay cheque, he spent most of his time and energy making sure staff and suppliers were paid first. His attempts to step back, too, were often thwarted by manpower shortages.

Stretched thin by the constant slew of cafe concerns requiring his attention, he began questioning if the lifestyle was sustainable for him, especially as he wanted to settle down and care for his elderly parents.

For Ms Li, personal reflections and emotional triggers – including the death of her childhood dog last year – were equally important in her decision to step away.

"I felt a lot of guilt, not having been there for her a lot towards the end," she said.

"It made me rethink whether this is the life I want forever."

Despite facing burnout and the erosion of personal passion and drive for her cafe dream, closing Cafe Lilac proved to be a highly emotional choice for her.

With the business doing reasonably well and the strong bonds she had forged with regular customers, she felt she didn't have the "right" to give up. After all, unlike many others in the industry, she wasn't seeing losses each month.

It's a unique dilemma to deal with, one complicated by the intertwining of personal ambition, emotional sentimentality and business sensibility – all intensified by virtue of being in the position of ownership.

"There's no one to talk to," said Mr Khoo Keat Hwee, the former owner of Coffee & Chirashi.

"You can't tell your family because you're afraid they'll worry. You can't tell your friends because you're afraid they'll judge. You can't tell your employees because they'll feel unease or worry that the business is going to close."

Besides Coffee & Chirashi, the 38-year-old also previously owned hawker chain Mentai-Ya. Both businesses have shuttered after sustaining six-figure losses.

"It felt like watching a ship slowly take in water month after month, trying to patch every leak," he said.

"A lot of people romanticise owning a cafe. (They think of) nice coffee, good vibes, chill music. But honestly? It’s one of the toughest businesses to survive in."