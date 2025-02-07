Losing the buzz: Could Singapore’s diminishing nightlife lessen its tourism appeal?

Tourists also appreciate the safety of the streets here. Mr Mark Fontes, 45, said that Singapore’s nightlife has a “cleaner and friendlier” feel to it.

The American citizen, who works as an English teacher in China, said that he can sit outside and have a drink without beggars trying to sell him fake watches and sunglasses, a common occurrence in neighbouring countries such as Thailand.

Ms Javi M, 30, said that she feels safe here because in South America, where she is from, “everyone is really drunk on the streets”. She thinks that people in Singapore do not behave in a “weird way” and respect her boundaries, which is “really nice”.

The unemployed woman added that Singapore’s nightlife scene is not the most boring in the world.

“There is much more nightlife here than in Australia. Over there, bars usually close at around 7pm.

“So if you want to dance or get a drink, there are few places that you can go there. It’s pretty boring for someone like me, who really likes to party,” she said.

A CRY FOR CHANGE

Nightlife operators and hospitality experts believe that a great deal of work is needed to revitalise the industry.

Dr Lim from NTU said that nightlife businesses must learn to build competitive advantages in a few ways. First, they have to develop a niche, or a concept so unique that no other operator can come close to matching their originality.

Second is to diversify their business strategy, with Dr Lim pointing to established players like Zouk which have gone beyond the traditional nightclub model by opening dining outlets and running outdoor music festivals.

“This has allowed Zouk to cover a wider spectrum of night-time entertainment and lifestyle activities for today’s consumers who want varied experiences, and to earn a larger share of the consumers’ wallets from 6pm to 6am,” he said.

Dr Lim added that businesses can “backward integrate” to own and control the supply of upstream resources such as alcoholic beverage distribution, entertainment content, production services, club design services and even real estate.

“This enables nightlife operators to exert greater bargaining power over their suppliers and to avoid being squeezed to their margins.”

From a marketing perspective, Mr Cassim believes that industry players need to be more intentional in how they market themselves on social media platforms to cater to evolving consumer expectations.

“This involves showcasing experiences that patrons get to enjoy and be a part of, creating ‘fear-of-missing-out’ elements,” said Mr Cassim. These could include a special cocktail or showing off bartender dexterity in preparing drinks.

Ms Liew agreed, saying that the rise of social media platforms has led to an increase in “experience-collectors”, where individuals actively seek out and document unique experiences online.

“They don’t just consume nightlife passively, they actively curate their experiences, influencing their peers and shaping broader trends in the tourism and hospitality industries.

“Whether it’s a hidden speakeasy, an exclusive rooftop party, or an immersive cocktail experience, these moments are carefully selected for their novelty, exclusivity and visual appeal, often driving interest and foot traffic to venues that successfully cater to this demand,” Ms Liew said.

Businesses have witnessed this trend on the ground. Mr Ng Yu Jie, owner of Party Singapore, another pub crawl business, said that current customers prefer bars that are well-designed, as opposed to “shady bars”.

He noticed that bars now tend to decorate their venues to make them more “Instagram-worthy”, going beyond just selling alcohol.

“Nowadays, bars must also be places for people to take photos.”

The Otherside’s Mr Mirza noted that newer places are “selling vibes” first, referring to the venue’s environment.

“This attracts the younger crowd really well. These F&B sell vibes first, then they sell their drinks, then they sell their food and everything else,” he said.

Founder Zach Kim from Blackout Agency, an events company that organises parties at different venues, said he observed that there is a need for community-building and focus on niche groups, rather than just being a bar.

Dr Lim agreed, saying that today’s consumers treasure social relationships more. He elaborated that people do not necessarily want to go to crowded nightclubs, where they cannot have meaningful conversations with their friends due to the loud music.

“They may prefer to hang out at bars, lounges or dessert shops where they can at least talk at normal volumes. They also don’t want the same clubbing formats or to just get ‘wasted’ on alcohol.

“Instead, they want to experience other night-time entertainment activities like karaoke, visiting themed bars, going to concerts, and attending outdoor music festivals. At these venues, they feel more carefree and can be their authentic selves,” Dr Lim said.

Santai, a new bar on East Coast Road that often hosts pop-up events, hopes to offer its patrons such an experience.

“We wanted this place to be a chill, intimate, safe space for people from all walks of life to hang out, get some wine, don’t feel pressurised to fit in,” said Ms Rachel Low, its head of marketing.

Over at Rasa, another newly opened club in Raffles Place, its co-founder Kavan Spruyt, 45, said that they sell gelato, teas and are looking to launch mocktails in March.

He acknowledged that people do not need to drink alcohol to have a good evening, so he wants to offer non-alcoholic options. The club also provides a separate room with tables away from the dance floor where people can talk to each other.

“If you don’t want to dance and get drunk, you can also come to this area to have conversations with your friends,” said Mr Spruyt.