'Definitely not the person I'd been talking to': How catfishers are prowling Singapore's dating apps

After a week of chatting online with someone she matched on dating app Bumble last year, Ms Xie Hui Xia, 29, felt optimistic about their first date.

When the man picked her up for dinner at 8.30pm, she noticed he looked a little different from his profile pictures, but she chalked it up to the poor lighting.

"The moment he stepped out of the car and into the light, I was completely shocked," she said. "This is definitely not the person I thought I'd been talking to."



Not only was he was noticeably shorter and heavier than his pictures – he looked like an entirely different person.

Ms Xie felt so blindsided that she was too shocked to speak during their meal at a Japanese restaurant in Hillion Mall.

A friend, who was tracking her location as a safety backup, called after receiving a code word via text from Ms Xie and pretended to be in the hospital, providing a timely way out.

"It was honestly traumatising. I'd been on dating apps for about five years, so I never thought I'd be catfished," she said.

She swore off dating apps for at least six months but eventually returned after some encouragement from friends, though more wary than before.

Such fraudulent encounters are no longer rare in the world of online dating.

Catfishing, the act of assuming a false identity or significantly misrepresenting oneself by using fake or heavily edited photos and misleading details, has become a familiar risk and is now the most common type of online harm experienced in Singapore.