Commentary: Are height filters on dating apps harmless or discriminatory?

SINGAPORE: When Tinder introduced a height filter for premium users, the internet predictably lost its mind. The feature allows users to set the minimum and maximum height of potential matches.

Some think it’s about time we became more transparent with our dating preferences. Others see these preferences as a way to discriminate. But it’s not so black and white.

Studies confirm what most of us instinctively know: Both men and women tend to prefer couples where the man is taller.

This preference isn’t random. It’s rooted in deeply gendered ideas: Tall men signal strength; shorter women are more docile. The visual pairing supports a cultural narrative: He protects, she’s protected.

So yes, shorter men are often overlooked before a conversation even starts. But tall women, seen as intimidating or unfeminine, can also get edged out of the dating economy.

But are preferences about our partner’s appearances inherently bad?