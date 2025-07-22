Commentary: More people are considering AI lovers, and we shouldn’t judge

WINNIPEG, Canada: People are falling in love with their chatbots. There are now dozens of apps that offer intimate companionship with an artificial intelligence-powered bot, and they have millions of users. A recent survey of users found that 19 per cent of Americans have interacted with an AI meant to simulate a romantic partner.

The response has been polarising. In a New Yorker article titled Your AI Lover Will Change You, futurist Jaron Lanier argued that “when it comes to what will happen when people routinely fall in love with an AI, I suggest we adopt a pessimistic estimate about the likelihood of human degradation.”

Podcaster Joe Rogan put it more succinctly – in a recent interview with US Senator Bernie Sanders, the two discussed the “dystopian” prospect of people marrying their AIs. Noting a case where this has already happened, Rogan said: “I’m like, oh, we’re done. We’re cooked.”

We’re probably not cooked. Rather, we should consider accepting human-AI relationships as beneficial and healthy. More and more people are going to form such relationships in the coming years, and my research in sexuality and technology indicates it is mostly going to be fine.