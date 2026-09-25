'Feels more of a hotel, less like a home': Why residents at this Hillview condo are unhappy with co-living setups

After living at her Hillview condominium for 15 years, Madam P Lina is familiar with most of the residents at the 517-unit estate.

"If you stay here for a long time, you will know everyone you meet," she told CNA TODAY.

But in the last two years, the 62-year-old has sometimes found it hard to put a name to a face.

Groups of unfamiliar faces started appearing at Parc Palais condominium, with many using the facilities like the gym, swimming pool and the poolside showers.

The retiree, who swims two to three times a week, said that it's now not unusual to see groups of 10 to 15 people taking a dip in the pool, which used to be relatively quiet.

She has also noticed more people using the common bathrooms by the pool, which she said were barely used in the past as residents preferred to head home to shower.

Mdm Lina attributes these changes to the emergence of co-living units in her estate, with at least five such units there now.

Co-living generally refers to accommodation arrangements where tenants have their own private living spaces and share communal facilities such as kitchens and lounges.

Up to six unrelated people can generally live in a private residential property, with each occupant required to stay for at least three consecutive months.

For larger homes of at least 90 sqm, however, owners are required to register with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) if they wish to house up to eight unrelated people under a temporary relaxation of the occupancy cap that has been extended until the end of 2028.

Co-living is not new to Singapore, but the model has gained traction in recent years with private homeowners drawn to it as a way to increase rental income.