Young, old, single, divorced: The many faces of Singapore’s one-person households

For single mother Farhana Ahmad Mashon, 43, who lives in a two-room public rental flat, one concern is being "everyone's main point of contact". as she cares for her mother, her children and her elder brother.

"When I was married, my ex-husband was the one who worked full time and supported us financially. Being a single mum, I have to go back to work – it wasn't easy juggling six kids and finding a suitable job," said Ms Farhana, who now works as a food delivery rider.

As she grows older and her children, between the ages of 13 and 24, eventually move out, Ms Farhana hopes to continue living independently.

Having known a neighbour who died at home without anyone realising, and through her own volunteer work befriending seniors living alone, she is acutely aware that she may eventually need someone to look out for her.

“The biggest question that I have is: Who will I rely on if my kids get married, my sister is no longer available to assist me, when my mum is no longer around for me to vent my issues to?" said Ms Farhana, adding that she has yet to find the answer.

A spokesperson from the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister's Office told CNA TODAY that while supporting marriage and parenthood remains a priority, it recognises the distinct needs of singles and others in different household arrangements.

"For instance, many singles support ageing parents and shoulder significant family responsibilities. We will continue to study these trends, engage Singaporeans to better understand their housing, caregiving and other needs, and consider policy adjustments to support them better," said the spokesperson.

Some singles have also shared challenges in sustaining meaningful relationships once they leave school to enter the workforce. The government will thus continue to work with community and private-sector partners to create more opportunities for sustained social interaction and connection.

"We will continue to push for more work-life friendly practices; these support all employees, not just parents," said the NPTD.

The NPTD's Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup will explore ways to support relationship formation and work-life support, said the spokesperson, with further details to come in the workgroup's consolidated report due to be released in early 2027.

Singles young and old told CNA TODAY of how they draw on wider networks of friends and community groups while remaining largely independent – and, in turn, find opportunities to support others in a similar position.

Mr Ramachandran P, 71, who used to work at a nursing home as a personal executive officer before retiring, has lived alone in his three-room flat for about two years, after separating from his wife. His three adult children are now living overseas.

His children remain involved from afar, calling regularly. His eldest daughter in Australia is his emergency contact and checks that he takes his medication and records his blood pressure readings regularly.

For now, the retiree is comfortable managing largely on his own and keeps busy through volunteering and other activities. After a recent hospital stay due to sudden giddiness and sweating, Mr Ramachandran simply booked a private-hire car upon his discharge and made his own way home, with many friends checking in on him.

Ms Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders, said the more important question for seniors is not their household status, but whether they have trusted networks they can turn to when needed.

Making sure seniors are not isolated also includes making opportunities for seniors to remain active contributors to their communities, she said, noting that many seniors receive a sense of belonging and fulfilment as volunteers.

Ms Stephanie Lai, a 67-year-old single retiree, has lived in her three-room HDB flat since 1987, when she bought the unit with her father.

As the only unmarried family member with nine married siblings, Ms Lai said much of the responsibility for caring for her father fell on her. This included managing his healthcare costs and debts from the provision shop he used to run, until he died at the age of 96.