BTO priority access scheme for singles to be rolled out in two phases in 2025
The newly named Family Care Scheme, which has two components, will allow singles - previously excluded - to apply for new flats to live with or near their parents.
SINGAPORE: From mid-2025, singles will get priority access when they apply for new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to live with or near their parents.
Under the new Family Care Scheme (FCS) - which will be rolled out in two phases - both married and single children will be allowed to apply for new flats near their parents, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a joint press release on Wednesday (Nov 6).
Currently, priority access is reserved for married couples and their parents.
The scheme, first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his maiden National Day Rally speech in August, aims to "strengthen intergenerational family support by promoting proximity living between parents and children", said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at a community dialogue session on Wednesday.
MND and HDB said that in view of Singapore’s ageing population, the government understands that more ageing parents may increasingly rely on their children for caregiving and support.
FAMILY CARE SCHEME TO REPLACE CURRENT PRIORITY SCHEMES
Married couples and their parents can currently apply for a new flat under three priority schemes: the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS), Senior Priority Scheme (SPS), and Multi-Generation Priority Scheme (MGPS).
The MCPS applies to married children, while the SPS covers seniors who are at least 55 years old and fulfil the eligibility criteria to apply for a 2-room Flexi flat.
Under the MGPS, eligible applicants can apply for two flats in the same BTO project.
With the FCS, the new scheme that will replace the three existing ones, priority access will be offered to all parents and their children (married or single) when they apply for a new flat to live with or near each other.
The FCS will be rolled out progressively from mid-2025 and will consist of two components.
FCS (Proximity), to be implemented in mid-2025, will allow parents and their children priority access if they are applying for a new flat to live with or near each other. This will replace the MCPS and SPS.
FCS (Joint Balloting), to be introduced in end-2025, will replace the MGPS and allow parents and their children to apply for two units in the same BTO project, where there are 2-room Flexi or 3-room flats.
MND and HDB added that with the implementation of the new flat classification framework in October this year, eligible first-timer singles can now apply for new 2-room Flexi flats across Standard, Plus and Prime projects in all locations.
"This is a significant shift from before, where singles could only apply for new flats in non-mature estates," said MND and HDB.
"Singles now have more options to choose from if they wish to buy a new flat to live near their parents, many of whom may currently be residing in older estates that were previously classified as mature estates."
More details about the FCS will be revealed closer to its implementation date in mid-2025, said MND and HDB.