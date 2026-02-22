Over 80,000 private households eligible for S$1,200 in vouchers to install elderly-friendly fittings

SINGAPORE: Eligible households living in private properties will each receive S$1,200 (US$950) in vouchers from Apr 1 under a scheme to subsidise the cost of installing selected senior-friendly fittings.

This was announced by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Sunday (Feb 22).

The scheme - known as the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Private Housing) Programme, or EASE (Private) - is expected to benefit over 80,000 households, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said.

To qualify, the household must have at least one member who is a Singaporean aged 65 and above, or aged 60 to 64 years old and requires assistance with at least one daily living activity, such as washing, dressing and feeding.

Eligible households will receive a mailer about the EASE (Private) application process. If successful, they will be able to engage a pre-qualified contractor to install the chosen senior-friendly fittings in their homes.

There are seven senior-friendly fittings available - grab bars, slip-resistant treatment for floors, single-step ramps, handrails, home fire alarm devices, bidet sprays and shower seats.

The vouchers will help subsidise 75 per cent of the cost of installing the fittings.

"I'll give you an example. If, let's say, you install (fittings) and the total amount comes up to, say, S$800 in total, the government will pay S$600, and you will pay S$200 - 25 per cent," said Mr Chee.

"And the remaining S$600, you can keep, and you can use later when you decide to install more if you need it."

Mr Chee, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, was speaking at a Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday with residents of Braddell View condominium.

Applications for EASE (Private) will be rolled out in phases.

Households with seniors aged 80 and above this year, as well as households with seniors aged 60 to 64 who need assistance with at least one daily living activity, can apply from Apr 1.

Households with seniors aged 70 and above can apply from Jul 1, while those with seniors aged 65 and above can do so from Oct 1.

EASE (Private) is a national programme under Age Well SG to improve seniors' physical living environment and to support active ageing.

The plan to roll it out to households living in private properties was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2025 speech. The scheme was previously limited to households living in Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.