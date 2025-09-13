Born in 1920, married at 18 and living a medicine-free life at 105. Meet one of Singapore's oldest seniors

Some 30 minutes into our interview, Madam Lin Geok I got impatient.

The 105-year-old asked her 82-year-old daughter Cynthia Low why it was taking so long. The CNA TODAY crew was standing between her and her absolute favourite activity – playing mahjong.

Mdm Lin had arrived bright and early at the THK (Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities) Active Ageing Centre@Fengshan 114 in Bedok to play with fellow seniors. This is something she does faithfully a few times a week.

However, right at that moment, she was fielding a barrage of questions about her long and storied life, and all this talk about her past was clearly boring her.

"You can play later, don't worry. Wait a while more,'' Madam Low shushed. She is the second of Mdm Lin's 11 children who are aged 60 to 84. The matriarch has 24 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. The total family count, including spouses, stands at 78.

Mdm Lin was dressed in a floral top with embellishments on her collar and black pants with pink slip-on shoes.

She can hardly hear despite hearing aids and has to move around in a wheelchair, aided by her Indonesian domestic worker Herawati, 39, who goes by one name and who has been taking care of her for about a year.