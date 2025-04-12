The 82-year-old cheerleader who dances to the beat of her own drum
She is as busy as people half her age with dance lessons, teaching gigs and cheerleading and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Madam Rosalind Koh’s packed schedule reads like someone in their 30s or 40s: She's constantly on the move after getting up at 6am and is off to various appointments including meals with friends, teaching gigs and then maybe even some karaoke.
What would surprise most is that Mdm Koh is more than twice the age of most people with such a demanding schedule and at 82 years old, she does not show signs of slowing down.
Even when she gets to bed at 10pm, like most younger folk, she's only truly asleep past midnight.
“I’m up tinkering with my phone, looking at photos and replying to messages,” she said, flashing a grin, a glint in her aquamarine-lined eyes.
Despite just six hours of sleep, she heads off enthusiastically to attend dance and singing classes in the morning — on Monday it is Chinese dance, Tuesday fun dance, Wednesday vogue dance, Thursday line dancing and on Friday, she is teaching dance and singing lessons to seniors.
This continues into the weekend mornings, during which she takes singing lessons at the Hainan Association on Saturdays and folk dance lessons on Sundays.
Her afternoons include a game or two of Rummy-O, a spin with the karaoke microphone and a tête-à-tête with her friends over a meal.
On other afternoons, she teaches seniors English, dance exercises, or singing.
“Everybody always asks me, ‘Don’t you feel tired? You have back-to-back programmes',” said Mdm Koh, shrugging while flashing me her megawatt smile during an interview earlier this week.
“But really I don’t feel tired."
“When I retired, I was afraid I would have nothing to do. However, I became quite busy soon after,” said Mdm Koh, who taught English as a secondary school teacher for close to 40 years.
I met Mdm Koh late Monday afternoon (Apr 7) while she was busy with a dress rehearsal for her latest endeavour, cheerleading. She’s part of a 60-member senior team and, at 82, its oldest member.
The team is a wellness initiative for seniors by Aspire55, a social health club for those over 50, and its sister company, Ageing Asia.
Last year, the same group performed a drumming routine.
Before our interview, I watched as their instructor worked through the final blocking for their performances at this year's World Ageing Festival, where they were slated to perform over the next two days at Marina Bay Expo & Convention Centre.
The room was buzzing with chatter and fluttering pom-poms mid-practice while the choreographer, Ms Jie Ying Nah’s, founder of Tinydancer Productions, voice boomed over the mic as she instructed the team to listen to the music cues for their entrance.
Amid the sea of neon orthopaedic shoes and salt-and-pepper hair, it was hard to believe that Mdm Koh, dressed in a bright coral top adorned with a string of pearls the size of large grapes and earrings that shimmered and clacked when she spoke, was the oldest among them.
As much as Mdm Koh is a teacher by training, she shines brightest when she is learning.
During rehearsal, Mdm Koh kept her eyes fixed on Ms Nah, watched for her cue, marched on the spot and waved her poms-poms energetically — her smile never leaving her face.
Her bedazzled shoes caught the light ever so often while her floral lace socks peeked out from under the ankle line of her shoes.
Although it might seem like Mdm Koh has an incredible passion for dance, she told CNA TODAY that is not the case. For the octogenarian, dance is merely a vehicle to literally keep her on her toes and make new friends.
“This way, I belong to a group with similar interests, and I have many friends,” Mdm Koh said. “It also pushes me to learn new things as I have this fear of getting dementia.”“Also gives me an excuse to dress pretty,” she said with a laugh.
'DIRT-POOR' BEGINNINGS, ORPHANED IN HER TEENS
It’s hard to imagine that someone who now lives — and dresses — in technicolour began life in such stark contrast. Born into poverty, Mdm Koh lost her parents to cancer along with her grandparents, all within two years of each other.
At sixteen and the eldest of four sisters, she suddenly found herself in charge of a household, while her youngest sibling was just five years old.
“We were dirt-poor,” she said. “My mother would pick up oranges from the road, cut away the rotten parts, and feed them to us.”
She recalled how she and her sisters “ate bread more than anything else".
During our interview, she chose not to linger on the details of those early days after the death of her parents but did describe how the community supported her family by helping to pay for the funeral and, most remarkably, how one stranger changed everything for her.
In her first year at the Teacher’s Training College, she was approached by a man on campus while she was wearing an all black outfit with a small piece of black cloth attached to her sleeve to signify that she was in mourning for the deaths of her parents and grandparents.
“Maybe I must have looked like quite a pitiful figure standing alone,” she said of why he would approach her.
That man turned out to be the late Rudy Mosbergen, the first principal of Raffles Junior College and a former Olympian, representing Singapore in hockey.
When he found out that her black outfit was because she was in mourning, he arranged for church rations to be sent to her family. He also checked in on her to ensure she finished her teaching course and got her to join tutorials at the church to keep up with her schoolwork.
“He didn’t know me, but he took care of us. He brought us food and books. He ensured I finished my teacher training. I’m forever grateful,” she said.
At 19, she started her practicum teacher training at the now defunct McNair Primary for six years. She then moved to First Toa Payoh Secondary, followed by Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary where she taught both English and English Literature. In 1980, she transferred to Chai Chee Secondary where she taught for twenty years before retiring in 2001.
Her favourite book to teach was Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and former students who bump into her on the streets often quote lines back to her. Mdm Koh joked that while she looks more or less the same, her students have grown and changed a lot, making it hard to recognise them sometimes.
Once, she recalled, a man approached her on the street and said: “You look like a picture."
It is a line from the novel, something the character Atticus Finch said to the cantankerous Mrs Dubose.
“That’s how I knew he had been one of my students,” she said, beaming.
“Looking back, (at my life and difficult childhood years) I feel that I'm blessed. As I said, there must be a reason why God took away my parents at such a young age.”
NOW'S HER 'TIME TO PLAY'
At 7.30am on a Tuesday and on my second day interviewing Mdm Koh, I arrived at the halls of Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre which were already stirring with activity.
The festival stalls were getting last-minute touches and backstage chatter from the senior cheerleaders hummed through the air.
While I was bleary-eyed and groggy, Mdm Koh and her team were a hive of activity. Clad in their costumes, which included pleated skirts that swished with every step, they snapped group photos and touched up their makeup.
When I spotted Mdm Koh, she is even more dolled up than usual. She donned a sparkly headband, red dangly earrings and a curled hair piece clipped in just right.
“I’m so excited and very nervous too! The whole night, I didn’t sleep properly,” said Mdm Koh, chuckling that she only managed to sleep at 2.45am.
“We had a bit of rehearsal, but it can still be a little worrying even with rehearsal. You might forget the steps sometimes,” said Mdm Koh. Soon enough, it was time for the performance, and it went exactly as planned, with the crowd cheering and mobile phones rising to capture the moment.
Filled with adrenaline from the performance, Mdm Koh bounced off the stage towards to me.
“It’s so much fun,” she exclaimed. “You truly feel energetic with the large crowd and everyone clapping. We feel great. Honestly, I feel happy.”
Not missing a beat, she picked up her bag, still clad in her cheerleader uniform, to take the train to make her way to the active ageing centre in Bedok for her afternoon karaoke and Rummy-O.
At the active ageing centre in Bedok North, Mdm Koh wore a Hawaiian-print blouse tucked into a swishy mini skirt in deep violet, paired with a strand of matching pearls and amethyst earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders.
I asked whether people commented about her vibrant outfits, and she nodded fervently.
“Sometimes they criticise how I dress, saying, ‘Oh, you’re so old you cannot wear that … you must only wear dull colours. You cannot be trendy. Your hairstyle must be the ‘old fashioned’ type’ and you cannot wear nice earrings like these,” said Mdm Koh as she pointed at to her earrings.
“I don't bother about them,” said Mdm Koh, calling her critics “old-fashioned”.
While some take it easy during retirement, Mdm Koh said she is full steam ahead and now is her “time to play”.
“I was so busy working in my 20s and 30s, there was no time to play,” said Mdm Koh, “now is the time to play. Now, I can do things I enjoy and even make others happy.”
Her son and daughter, both in their fifties and her four grandsons, aged between 13 and 23, support her busy schedule. Her husband died 14 years ago from cancer.
“It’s important I keep myself active and healthy because this way, I'm helping my children. I'm not a burden to them,” said Mdm Koh, who has a son who lives in the same housing block as her.
While she is fearless and confident most of the time, there are some fears that creep into the back of Mdm Koh's mind. She said she is not afraid of death but rather of being alone.
“I’m scared to be completely alone — without friends, without anybody. I’m so used to being surrounded by people, and the thought of being alone really worries me.”
At 4pm, the Rummy-O table and the centre shut for the day. We took a break at Mdm Koh's nearby flat, where she prepares a quick dinner of eggs and herbs from her garden before her Chinese dance class later in the evening.
Photos of her smiling and her signature megawatt grin, and posing from her many travels — to Kashmir, Japan, and China with her family, sisters, and friends — line the walls, each a memory she fondly returns to.
For Mdm Koh, age is a number and you are only as "old" as you let yourself be.
“I don't feel old at all. Some people may be 50, but they behave like they're 80 and don't want to go out,” she said.
“I think I’m living life to the fullest. I’m very contented and very happy.”