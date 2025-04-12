The 82-year-old cheerleader who dances to the beat of her own drum

Madam Rosalind Koh’s packed schedule reads like someone in their 30s or 40s: She's constantly on the move after getting up at 6am and is off to various appointments including meals with friends, teaching gigs and then maybe even some karaoke.



What would surprise most is that Mdm Koh is more than twice the age of most people with such a demanding schedule and at 82 years old, she does not show signs of slowing down.



Even when she gets to bed at 10pm, like most younger folk, she's only truly asleep past midnight.

“I’m up tinkering with my phone, looking at photos and replying to messages,” she said, flashing a grin, a glint in her aquamarine-lined eyes.

Despite just six hours of sleep, she heads off enthusiastically to attend dance and singing classes in the morning — on Monday it is Chinese dance, Tuesday fun dance, Wednesday vogue dance, Thursday line dancing and on Friday, she is teaching dance and singing lessons to seniors.



This continues into the weekend mornings, during which she takes singing lessons at the Hainan Association on Saturdays and folk dance lessons on Sundays.

Her afternoons include a game or two of Rummy-O, a spin with the karaoke microphone and a tête-à-tête with her friends over a meal.



On other afternoons, she teaches seniors English, dance exercises, or singing.



“Everybody always asks me, ‘Don’t you feel tired? You have back-to-back programmes',” said Mdm Koh, shrugging while flashing me her megawatt smile during an interview earlier this week.



“But really I don’t feel tired."



“When I retired, I was afraid I would have nothing to do. However, I became quite busy soon after,” said Mdm Koh, who taught English as a secondary school teacher for close to 40 years.

I met Mdm Koh late Monday afternoon (Apr 7) while she was busy with a dress rehearsal for her latest endeavour, cheerleading. She’s part of a 60-member senior team and, at 82, its oldest member.

The team is a wellness initiative for seniors by Aspire55, a social health club for those over 50, and its sister company, Ageing Asia.

Last year, the same group performed a drumming routine.

Before our interview, I watched as their instructor worked through the final blocking for their performances at this year's World Ageing Festival, where they were slated to perform over the next two days at Marina Bay Expo & Convention Centre.

The room was buzzing with chatter and fluttering pom-poms mid-practice while the choreographer, Ms Jie Ying Nah’s, founder of Tinydancer Productions, voice boomed over the mic as she instructed the team to listen to the music cues for their entrance.

Amid the sea of neon orthopaedic shoes and salt-and-pepper hair, it was hard to believe that Mdm Koh, dressed in a bright coral top adorned with a string of pearls the size of large grapes and earrings that shimmered and clacked when she spoke, was the oldest among them.

As much as Mdm Koh is a teacher by training, she shines brightest when she is learning.

During rehearsal, Mdm Koh kept her eyes fixed on Ms Nah, watched for her cue, marched on the spot and waved her poms-poms energetically — her smile never leaving her face.

Her bedazzled shoes caught the light ever so often while her floral lace socks peeked out from under the ankle line of her shoes.

Although it might seem like Mdm Koh has an incredible passion for dance, she told CNA TODAY that is not the case. For the octogenarian, dance is merely a vehicle to literally keep her on her toes and make new friends.

“This way, I belong to a group with similar interests, and I have many friends,” Mdm Koh said. “It also pushes me to learn new things as I have this fear of getting dementia.”“Also gives me an excuse to dress pretty,” she said with a laugh.