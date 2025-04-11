For elderly living in ageing flats, lack of lifts on all floors can mean isolation, delayed emergency services

MOBILITY DIFFICULTIES, ISOLATION, DELIVERY SURCHARGES

To find out how residents are getting by, CNA TODAY visited three estates – Queen’s Road in Bukit Timah, Hougang and Serangoon North – that feature HDB blocks without full direct lift access.

Ten residents aged between 25 and 77 living in these affected estates highlighted common challenges they faced, which include struggles with navigating flights of stairs daily. This was especially the case for older residents and residents with mobility difficulties.

Mdm Kim Kay Eng, a resident of Serangoon North, said that it was highly inconvenient for her after she was discharged from the hospital last year, as she felt “very weak” using the stairs​​​​​. She was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer at the time.

“I can walk down (the stairs), but it is very dangerous, and I cannot use a wheelchair. If there (had been) a lift landing, I could have pushed (the wheelchair) in directly.”

The 68-year-old retiree also recounted an incident a few years back, when her daughter fractured her leg and had to use crutches. As a result, she had to move out to stay with a friend elsewhere.

Several older residents said that when they bought their flats decades ago, they were young and fit. At the time, it did not matter to them that the lift did not serve their floors.



But as one Hougang resident Maggie Chan, 75, said, growing older changed all of that.

Over the past 34 years of living there without direct lift access, her legs have developed worsening joint pain. These days, she has to reckon with the idea of hobbling down the stairs whenever she leaves her flat.

While residents like her can still move around without much assistance, they said they dread the day that their mobility worsens further, recalling encounters with other aged neighbours they have seen struggling at stairwells.

A 69-year-old resident living in Hougang who only wanted to be known as Mr Zhu said that he has seen elderly neighbours in wheelchairs having to be carried up and down the stairs by their domestic helpers.

Mdm Kim, the Serangoon North resident, similarly expressed concern for her neighbour, who has had to carry her husband up and down the stairs to their unit daily, ever since he suffered a stroke that impaired his mobility.

Because of these challenges, there is a sense among the residents that older folks in these flats are leaving their homes less frequently, thus suffering from the effects of social isolation.

Mr Alex Woh, 35, a grassroots volunteer, said that this is something he has observed among his older neighbours when he conducts house visits.

The Queen’s Road resident, who works in the aerospace industry, said he has encountered elderly neighbours who avoid going out frequently due to the challenges and inconvenience of having to navigate the stairs themselves.

Families with young children face difficulties, too, especially if they have a pram in tow or if they have to hold on to their child while carrying items such as groceries.

Mr Woh, a father of two children aged four and two, said that he and his wife rely on online deliveries for their groceries, so that they do not have to manage too many items at a time when going out.

Some younger residents also said they always feel concerned when their older relatives leave the flat to run errands.

On this point, Mr Tan Yi Hao, 25, said that whenever he helps his mother move groceries or heavy objects from the car to their flat, they have to take a convoluted path to return home. Their Queen’s Road block has lifts only serving the second, seventh and eleventh floor, while the carpark is at the street level.

That means that in order to get to their home on the sixth floor from the carpark, Mr Tan has to ascend a flight of stairs to get to the lift landing on the second floor, ride the elevator to the seventh floor, and then descend a flight of stairs to reach their unit.

The final-year university undergraduate also lives with his aunt, who runs a hair salon business. At times, she makes purchases of bulky items, such as steriliser machines, to be delivered their home.

But the couriers would generally leave these deliveries at the lift landing on the seventh storey, and Mr Tan often has to help transport these items down the flight of stairs to their sixth-floor unit.