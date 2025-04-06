17 HDB neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded at cost of S$165 million
Upgrading works under the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme may include amenities such as covered linkways, drop-off porches and playgrounds.
SINGAPORE: Seventeen Housing Board (HDB) neighbourhoods will undergo upgrading works under the latest phase of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on Sunday (Apr 6).
More than 25,000 households are expected to benefit from the upgrading, which will cost over S$165 million (US$123 million).
The 17 projects form the 16th batch of the NRP, and for the first time, include blocks built between 1996 and 1999. These projects are located across Singapore, including in Bukit Panjang, Sembawang and Sengkang.
Upgrading works under the programme are tailored to residents’ feedback and may include block-level features such as residents’ corners and seating areas, as well as precinct-level amenities like covered linkways, drop-off porches, playgrounds and landscaping, said HDB and the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a press release.
The works will be fully funded by the government and implemented by town councils, which will engage their own design consultants and building contractors, as well as monitor the progress of the projects.
More than S$1.5 billion has been committed to 229 projects since the NRP was introduced in 2007. As of the end of March 2025, 131 projects had been completed, with the remainder in various stages of implementation.
Speaking at a Community Build Day event in Toa Payoh, Mr Lee said future NRP works will incorporate more senior-friendly amenities in line with the Age Well SG initiative. This includes therapeutic gardens, fitness trials and wayfinding features.
To support these enhancements, the budget per flat under the NRP will increase from S$6,100 to around S$6,600, he added.
Details of blocks or projects selected for 16th batch of NRP
- Blks 165 to 173, 166A (MSCP), 172A (MSCP) Hougang Avenue 1
- Blks 916 to 918, 918A (pavilion), 919, 919A (MSCP), 920 to 923, 923A (pavilion), 924, 925, 925A (MSCP), 926 to 931, 931A (MSCP) Hougang Street 91/Avenue 4/Avenue 9
- Blks 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 293, 290A (MSCP) Bishan Street 22 / 24
- Blks 150 to 152, 154 to 160, 162 to 164, 151A (pavilion), 154A (MSCP), 158A (MSCP), 160A (MSCP) Jalan Teck Whye
- Blks 760, 760A (pavilion), 761, 761A (MSCP), 762 to 765, 765A (MSCP), 766 to 768, 768A (pavilion), 769, 769A (MSCP), 770 to 772, 772A (MSCP), 773 to 775, 775A (pavilion) Bedok Reservoir View & Blk 140 Bedok North Avenue 2
- Blks 501 to 532, 505A (MSCP), 510A (MSCP), 513A (MSCP), 517A (MSCP), 518A (MSCP), 521A (MSCP), 525A (MSCP), 529A (MSCP) Jelapang Road
- Blks 58, 59 (pavilion), 59A to 59C, 60, 60A (MSCP) Geylang Bahru and Blk 104 Whampoa Drive and Blks 16 to 19, 19A (MSCP), 19B (pavilion) Jalan Tenteram
- Blks 290A to 290G, 290H (MSCP), 291A to 291E, 291F (MSCP) Bukit Batok East Avenue 3/Street 24
- Blks 1, 3, 3A (pavilion), 5, 7, 9, 11, 11A (MSCP) Pine Close and Blks 28, 30, 30A (pavilion) 56, 56A (MSCP) Cassia Crescent
- Blks 631 to 643, 632A Choa Chu Kang North 6/Street 64
- Blks 115A, 115B, 115C Yishun Ring Road
- Blks 721 to 747, 721A (MSCP), 722A (pavilion), 728A (MSCP), 732A (pavilion), 736A (pavilion), 737A (MSCP), 739A (MSCP), 740A (pavilion), 744A (pavilion), 747A (MSCP) Woodlands Avenue 6/Circle
- Blks 619 to 623, 624A, 624B, 625A, 625B, 626, 627, 628A, 628B, 629 to 631, 659 to 664, 622A (MSCP), 626A (MSCP), 630A (MSCP), 661A (MSCP) Woodlands Drive 52/Avenue 6/Ring Road
- Blks 123, 123A, 123B, 123C, 123D, 123E, 124, 124A, 124B, 124C, 124D (MSCP), 124E (Pavilion), 125, 126, 126A (MSCP), 127, 128, 128A (pavilion), 129 to 133, 133A (MSCP), 134, 135, 135A (pavilion), 136 to 141 Rivervale Street/Drive
- Blks 735, 735A (pavilion), 736 to 742, 742A (MSCP) Tampines Street 72
- Blks 37 to 40, 37A (MSCP), 39A (pavilion) Cambridge Road
- Blks 687 to 696, 691A (MSCP), 692A (MSCP) Jurong West Central 1
SILVER UPGRADING PROGRAMME ENHANCED
Launched in August 2024, the programme – also fully funded by the government – targets older HDB neighbourhoods to better support ageing in place. Precincts selected for SUP are prioritised based on a higher proportion of those aged 55 and above compared with the national average.
Works in the 12 precincts in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah and Toa Payoh are expected to be completed from the second half of 2027.
Locations of the 12 new precincts selected for SUP
- Blks 101 to 103 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3
- Blks 108 to 111 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4
- Blks 119 to 128 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3/6
- Blks 129 to 134, 130A (MSCP), 130B (pavilion), 132A (MSCP) Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3/Street 12
- Blks 254 to 255, 255A (MSCP) Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4
- Blks 256 to 258, 256A (MSCP) Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4
- Blks 1, 3 to 6, 1A (pavilion), 3A (MSCP), 5A (pavilion) Telok Blangah Crescent
- Blks 1 to 7, 1A (pavilion), 3A (pavilion) Everton Park
- Blks 13, 15, 16, 18 to 21, 23, 24, 21A (pavilion), 23A (MSCP) Telok Blangah Crescent
- Blks 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 48, 50, 28A (MSCP), 42A (pavilion), 44A (MSCP), 48A (pavilion) Beo Cresent, Havelock Road, Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, Jalan Klinik
- Blks 101 to 106, 104A (MSCP) Henderson Crescent
- Blks 116 to 120, 118A (pavilion), 120A (MSCP) Lorong 1/2 Toa Payoh
LIFT ACCESS HOUSING GRANT INCREASED
In 2001, the Lift Upgrading Programme was introduced to retrofit older blocks with lifts that stopped at every floor. Since then, more than 5,000 blocks have been retrofitted and about 99 per cent of HDB blocks now have direct lift access on every floor, HDB and MND said in the press release.
For the remaining blocks which do not qualify for the programme due to cost or technical constraints, HDB offers residents a Lift Access Housing Grant to offset the purchase of a new or resale flat with direct lift access.
From Sunday, this grant will be raised from a maximum of S$30,000 to S$80,000 for families, and from a maximum of S$15,000 to S$40,000 for singles.
“We hope that this significant enhancement will make it easier for even more households with mobility challenges to move to a new home that can better support their accessibility needs,” said Mr Lee.