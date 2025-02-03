All HDB estates to use heat-reflective paint to mitigate urban heat

SINGAPORE: Heat-reflective paint will be applied to all existing Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates as part of efforts to reduce urban heat and enhance residents' comfort.

The S$60 million (US$43.8 million) initiative will be rolled out by 2030, building on a successful pilot in Tampines.

During the Tampines trial, which began in October 2022, the special paint - which contains additives that reflect the sun’s heat - has been applied to 88 out of 130 blocks. Painting for the remaining blocks are set to be completed by the end of this year, HDB told CNA.

Findings from the trial showed that ambient temperatures were reduced by up to 2 degrees Celsius. Residents in blocks painted with cool coatings also saw a reduction in electricity consumption, as reduced heat absorption decreased the need for air-conditioning, HDB said.

“We will be scaling up the cool coatings pilot to the rest of Singapore estates by 2030," said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How during a visit to an HDB block in Woodlands on Feb 3 (Monday). "It’ll cost the government an additional S$60 million, so there’s no cost to our residents.,”

The heat-reflective paint initiative is part of the 10-year Green Towns Programme that began in 2020, which aims to implement more large-scale eco-friendly features in all existing HDB towns to promote sustainable living.

The programme focused on five key areas: Reducing energy consumption, recycling rainwater, reducing waste, promoting green commute and cooling HDB towns.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to make our estates greener, more sustainable and more livable, and we are making good progress on all fronts,” Mr Tan said.

NEW INITIATIVES ANNOUNCED

HDB also announced additional sustainability measures under the Green Towns Programme.

From the second quarter of this year, smart electrical sub-meters will be installed in the consumer switch rooms of HDB blocks.

“These will allow the town council and HDB to better collect data on the common services, for example, water pumps (and) lifts, so we can better optimise the maintenance regime and also reduce energy consumption,” Mr Tan said.

It will also allow town councils to compare energy usage across HDB blocks to better plan maintenance cycles of common services and detect equipment failures.

Additionally, 38 HDB-managed complexes will be upgraded to incorporate solar panels and water-efficient fittings, which will reduce energy and water usage - both by 10 per cent. Machines that convert food waste to compost will also be installed to reduce waste by 30 per cent.

These improvements will be progressively rolled out at an average of eight complexes a year and completed by 2030.

From April 2026, HDB will also add more than 1,000 beverage container return points islandwide to encourage recycling.