Singapore's young climate activists aim to turn apathy into action through 'fun, inspiring' engagement

When Ms Kong Man Jing first stepped off the ferry onto St John’s Island as a junior college student in 2012, she expected little more than a three-day sun-soaked excursion.

Instead, her eyes were opened to a hidden world — coral reefs, skittering crabs, slithering octopuses, sea anemones, and dense forests alive with birdsong.

“I realised, for the first time, that Singapore had lots of beautiful wildlife,” recalled the 31-year-old.

"I was blown away, and I wondered why I didn't know any of this before."

That sense of wonder was the catalyst for Ms Kong to pursue a degree in environmental biology, and later, in 2019, to start Just Keep Thinking – a social media initiative where she shares accessible, bite-sized lessons on science and nature.

Today she has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. She is often also known to many as "Biogirl MJ", the bespectacled science teacher with an infectious personality.

In fact, she even met an 11-year-old girl who started a nature club in her own primary school after going on a nature walk organised by Ms Kong in 2021.

"She said she really wanted to get her friends involved. That was the turning point for me – I realised our work has a lot more meaning than I thought," she said.

"I wasn't just giving away knowledge. I can motivate people to take action as well."