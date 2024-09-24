Commentary: Singapore's climate action has been graded 'highly insufficient', but is that too harsh?

These same conditions certainly apply to Singapore. Before 2024, the carbon tax was a meagre S$5 (US$3.87); only this year did it jump to S$25 per metric tonne of carbon emissions. While this higher tax rate sounds like tough medicine for the small number of firms with significant emissions, rebates and other transition measures the government is providing or plans to offer should cover much of the increase here, potentially diluting the impact of the carbon tax.

Another area where Singapore has played a leadership role in the region is in the building sector. Singapore is home to big players in this economically viable but emissions-intensive industry responsible for at least 30 per cent of global emissions. We have already set ambitious targets for this sector - 80 per cent of buildings by gross floor area (GFA) to be green by 2030 and 80 per cent of new developments (by GFA) to be certified Super Low Energy from 2030 onwards.

ROOM TO DO MORE

There’s still room for Singapore to continue its leadership role.

Carbon taxes should be higher and applied more broadly than today. How much higher? According to the World Bank in April 2024, a carbon price of between US$226 and US$385 per tonne would be required to be consistent with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target in the Paris Agreement.

Singapore's carbon tax is scheduled to increase again in 2026 to S$45 per tonne, with the government indicating an intention to reach S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030.

This may seem like a worrisome figure that would lead to intolerably higher prices. In the short term, companies may pass along price increases to consumers, but in the long term, the point of a carbon tax is to discourage the use of fossil fuels, either by changing consumption patterns or by accelerating the transition to renewable energy. In the meantime, Singapore can afford to cushion the impact for many households, such as through the U-Save rebates.