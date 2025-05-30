Handheld fans, sunblock routines, breathable uniforms: How Singapore students and schools are beating the heat and staying cool

With temperatures soaring amid Singapore's hottest months of May and June, 43-year-old Clement Tan is concerned about how the heat is affecting his children in school.

“Their school is in an older building and I’ve been there for meet-the-parents sessions. The fans do not provide ventilation throughout the whole classroom and it can be really uncomfortable at certain parts of the classroom,” said Mr Tan, a litigation lawyer and father of three children aged 10, seven and five.

He has equipped his two older children, who study at Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), with handheld fans to give them some reprieve from the weather. The school has also allowed students to wear their Physical Education (PE) uniform throughout the day, which has helped keep them cool and complaint-free.

But as his children have eczema – a condition that causes skin to become dry, itchy and bumpy and is exacerbated by heat – rising temperatures have caused flare-ups.

Several parents told CNA TODAY they were worried about how the stifling heat in school, during the commute as well as at home is affecting their children’s learning abilities.

These parents' fears are not unfounded: Extreme heat conditions can impact students, with several studies pointing out lower grades and inability to focus as temperature rises, some education and environmental experts said.

Singapore has experienced six historical heatwave events, with the most recent one in 2016. Heatwaves are when the highest daily temperature is at least 35°C for three consecutive days and the average temperature every day is at least 29°C.

In May 2023, the highest daily maximum temperature of 37°C was recorded, tying with that recorded in 1983.

May has always been one of Singapore's hottest months. This year, from May 23 to May 28, the highest daily temperatures ranged between 35°C and 36.2°C around the island.

With the effects of climate change, including rising average temperatures and heavier rainfall, experts predict that more students will likely fall ill and miss school.

While calling for more air-conditioned classrooms may seem like the most obvious recourse, they added that doing so too often could impact children's heat tolerance and ability to handle rising temperatures in the longer term.

In preparation for future rising temperatures, the Mercury Taskforce led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and the National Environment Agency was set up in 2023 to create a national heatwave response plan.

Should a heatwave occur, students will be allowed to wear dress-down attire such as dry-fit material uniforms. Outdoor activities will also be minimised between 11am and 4pm, or suspended if heat stress levels spike, the taskforce recommended.

And should there be a need for heightened measures, schools may switch to either partial or full home-based learning.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that it refers to both local and international studies related to thermal comfort and that schools have both guidelines from the ministry as well as the autonomy to determine measures to help students manage the heat.

Besides adopting the heatwave response plan by the taskforce, which the ministry is a part of, MOE has also taken measures to improve the ventilation of classrooms.

“New schools are also designed to facilitate natural cross ventilation through the use of computer simulations on air flow and wind velocity," said MOE.

“MOE is also progressively adopting additional measures to enhance thermal comfort in classrooms, such as adding more fans and changing them to energy-efficient direct current models, and painting school building exteriors with cool paint."

STUDENTS ARE GRUMPIER, CRANKIER, MORE IRRITABLE

Despite these moves, Ms Rynette Joyce Tan’s children have been “more cranky than usual” with the highest daily temperatures of 36.2°C in the latter half of May.

"They complain as they get itchy and irritable from being too warm. They (also) get agitated more easily, tend not to speak too nicely to each other and get set off more easily," she said.

The founder of childbirth education platform 13Thirteen is the mother to four children, aged 11, 10, seven and five.

“Our kids usually take the public bus to school on their own, but lately they’ve been asking us to pick them up more often,” she said.

“Sometimes they’ll even catch a ride with a friend’s parent if they can. I think they’re drained from the heat by the end of the school day.”

Her children's school also switched the material used for its school uniform to a lighter, moisture-wicking fabric. This has helped make the heat more bearable, said Ms Tan.

At home, the family has adopted additional measures to keep the children cool.

“We don’t usually use the air conditioner during the day, but with this heat, we’ve told the kids it’s okay to switch it on, especially when they’re studying for exams and need to concentrate,” she added.