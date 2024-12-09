More businesses seek air-conditioned storage spaces to protect goods amid unpredictable weather

GROWING DEMAND FOR COLDER SPACES

Amid a lack of climate-controlled self-storage options in the country, these services come at a premium.

Florist Cindy Koo, for instance, forks out around 15 per cent more to secure a self-storage unit with air-conditioning, compared to a regular unit without it.

Her home-based online business for fresh and preserved flowers has bloomed since it started in March and has run out of space in her home in Aljunied.

Ms Koo said the air-conditioned storage in Kallang Bahru helps her plants last longer.

“It's the humidity that really affects the quality of preserved flowers, because some of the chemicals in the preserved flowers just don't mix well with moisture in the air,” said the founder of KXH Flowers.

Small business owners like Ms Koo typically use self-storage places to save on leases at larger warehouses. In more recent months, air-conditioned spaces are being snapped up.

Storage solutions provider Work+Store has observed a 10 to 30 per cent increase in enquiries for air-conditioned units between September last year and March this year.

“This encouraged us to actually start the air-con stock storage in March,” the firm’s CEO Danny Wong told CNA.

“It is doing very well. We have reached 95 per cent occupancy in three months, and we are expecting to expand more of such spaces.”