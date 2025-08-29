From 'fungi tiles' to S$400 cooling vests: How can Singapore keep its cool as temperatures rise?

Singaporean teacher Nicole Yao and her daughter are no strangers to the hot weather common to their homeland. But a family outing to Rainforest Wild Asia in April ended in tears, as the six-year-old girl wilted under the scorching sun.

Even their usual cooling aids – a portable fan and umbrella – offered them little relief on that particularly hot day, said Ms Yao, 39.

"I was very surprised because (my daughter) was a girl who frequented the zoo, Bird Paradise and beach, so I thought she would be okay with the heat. Yet she cried that day because the heat was unbearable," Ms Yao recalled of the 33-degree Celsius day.

As a teacher in a secondary school, where most classrooms are not air-conditioned, Ms Yao has observed that most students and teachers also rely on personal solutions, such as handheld portable fans, to manage the heat.

"The issue is some students, especially those from low-income families, may not be able to afford portable fans. When I suggested powdered body wipes or cooling body wipes, some students also say they can't afford the extra costs to buy these wipes," she said.

But even as Singaporeans are looking for the most efficient ways to beat the heat, amid a backdrop of record-breaking temperatures worldwide, a bigger question looms: can individual effort truly make a difference in how we stay cool?

While sweltering days and warm nights are nothing new in Singapore, they are gradually intensifying and reflect a broader global trend of rising heat, from record-breaking temperatures in South Korea to wildfires in Spain, France and the United States.

A joint report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), released on Aug 22, warned that heat stress is already harming the health and livelihoods of billions of workers worldwide.

"We must face up to the future of extreme heat. It's a reality for many: a case of adapt or die," WMO services division senior director Johan Stander said.

For Singapore, 2024 was the island's joint warmest year on record, tied with 2019 and 2016. All the months in 2024 recorded temperatures that were equal to or above their respective long-term averages.

Even before then, as the mercury was climbing, the National Environmental Agency began a heat stress advisory service in July 2023, to help people gauge heat stress risks during outdoor activities.

Associate Professor Jason Lee, director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, pointed to Singapore's third national climate change study, which projected that average daily mean temperatures could rise by as much as 5 degrees Celsius by 2100. In 2024, Singapore's annual average temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius.

By the end of the century, warm nights could also increase from 76 nights a year at present to every night, he added.