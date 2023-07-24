Planning a workout outdoors? New service offers advisory to minimise risk of heat stress

SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues to bake under scorching weather, authorities on Monday (Jul 24) launched a new service that will help people gauge the risks related to heat while carrying out outdoor activities.

There are three levels of risk of heat stress in the Heat Stress Advisory - low, moderate and high.

They are based on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, an internationally recognised indicator that reflects the main environmental factors contributing to heat stress, such as air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint press release.

The advisory was developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health’s heat stress guidelines expert panel.