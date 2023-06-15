Commentary: Ask Singapore students if it’s time to update school uniforms for hot weather

SINGAPORE: As temperatures soared in May, schools across the region relaxed their uniform rules. In Singapore, schools gave students the choice to leave their shirts untucked, or to wear physical education (PE) attire instead of full uniforms. Likewise in Malaysia, the education ministry allowed students and teachers to wear athletic clothing to school.

The spate of hot weather is not quite over with the onset of the southwest monsoon season, which typically brings drier conditions from June to September.

In the long term, it seems like record-breaking heat every year is our new normal. Should schools consider making uniforms more comfortable for students on a permanent basis?

Research shows that thermal discomfort can negatively affect students’ cognitive functioning. A 2018 working paper published by US-based National Bureau of Economic Research found that every 1 degree Fahrenheit (0.56 degrees Celsius) increase in a school year’s temperature reduces amount learnt by 1 per cent.

MINOR MODIFICATIONS CAN MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE

Most local schools already use lightweight fabrics for their uniforms, which are quite suitable for our tropical climate. For boys, daily uniform typically consists of shirts and shorts (and trousers for Secondary 3 students and up), and for girls, blouses and skirts or pinafores.

Students might wear half-uniform (school T-shirts paired with their bottoms) for outdoor events, and add blazers and ties to their daily wear for formal occasions.