Commentary: As temperatures rise, we must rethink how we stay cool

SINGAPORE: From blistering summers to raging wildfires, many countries are experiencing higher temperatures more frequently and for longer parts of the year. Besides taking steps to prevent global warming, we must also learn to cope with a hotter environment.

By 2100, Singapore may see daily maximum temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius for up to 351 days per year. Presently, such peak temperatures are recorded occasionally in the hotter months of May to July each year.

Being in the tropics, we also have to cope with a higher level of humidity, which impedes heat removal from the body to the environment. The combination of heat and humidity not only poses health risks, but also significantly reduces productivity, particularly for those working outdoors or in non-air-conditioned environments.

Research conducted by the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine indicates that companies lose approximately S$21 (US$16) per worker per hot day due to decline in productivity. When scaled up across the labour force, this amounts to S$2.2 billion in annual economic losses by 2035 if current warming trends persist. These findings show that the impact of heat is not just physiological, but also economical.