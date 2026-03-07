A sacred tradition - why this Indonesian community stockpiles rice to last nearly 100 years
New: You can now listen to articles.
For more than six centuries, the Kasepuhan Gelar Alam community in West Java, Indonesia has made food security the foundation of its traditions.
To them, planting rice is a sacred obligation that must be carried out by every member of the community.
Using farming methods passed down from generation to generation, the indigenous community has enough rice stored to last nearly 100 years.
Source: CNA/jl
