Grey hair and wrinkles can be unsettling but it's best to embrace the gains of ageing

In writing this, I recognise of course that some older readers would regard being 34 as being in the very prime of life and would be happy to roll back the years that far.

Even though I am relatively young, I'm the oldest among the pool of fellow CNA TODAY reporters. And some of these colleagues are around the same age as some of my nieces and nephews.

And to be clear, my concerns are not about my evolving looks per se. The photo incident just fed into thoughts about ageing that had already been playing on my mind for quite some time.

When I started working, I could eat four full-course meals a day (rice at 2am) without doing any exercise and I could maintain a healthy weight – bordering on underweight, even.

In the last few years, my weight has progressed to slightly overweight. But the occasional skipping of meals, salad-eating and exercise seemed to do little if at all to help me return to a healthy weight range, pointing to my slowing metabolism.

Speaking of exercise, I’ve also noticed how my stamina has gone down drastically and I’ve also more easily picked up injuries.

I'm still nursing an ache in the knee from taking a stroll in the park.

This in turn further hampers my efforts to do more physical activities in a bid to claim back some of the fitness of the younger me.

Fortunately, however, I’ve not reached a stage where I become uncomfortable with my physical self.

But it got me thinking: Would all this worrying about the number on the scale or the lines on my face eventually turn to such an unhealthy preoccupation?

And is there a way I can be happier with all the inevitable physical changes that I will go through? Or will I continue using the portrait taken in my mid-20s as my LinkedIn profile picture, even when I reach retirement age?

WHY AGEING AFFECTS US SO MUCH

Mental health experts I interviewed for this piece were unanimous in telling me this: It is completely normal for one to fret over the physical changes one experiences with age.

Mr James Chong, clinical director at counselling and therapy centre The Lion Mind, cited the example of how it is common for people to pluck out grey strands of hair as they spot them, to “quickly change” the physical signs of ageing as they appear.

“These feelings reflect a natural response to change and the desire to maintain a sense of control over our appearance and capabilities,” he said.

Ms Avanti Nim, of online and face-to-face therapy platform Talk Your Heart Out, said that people fret over ageing because it can be perceived as a loss of identity or opportunity, arising from the limitations that naturally come with age.

“For example, someone who's always wanted to go to Everest Base Camp knows that they have a certain number of years in which to do it, otherwise they age out of the ability,” the therapist added.

“When we're staring at visible signs of ageing in the mirror, it's a confronting reminder of it and sometimes, our reactions are more visceral because it's not a pleasant one.”