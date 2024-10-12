Reaching a birthday milestone and feeling sad? Time to blow the candles out on the blues

As I am on the cusp of turning 30, I’ve come to realise that in recent years, birthdays for me have been bittersweet affairs tinged with growing anxiety that another year has passed.

Apart from deciding what birthday cake to get, I have also been preoccupied with these thoughts: Have I accomplished all I should have by this age? Is this the life I want? Should I already have children by now?

How did a day once marked by resounding cheer and laughter become a nerve-racking annual review of unmet goals and expectations? And whose expectations are these anyway?

On this celebratory occasion typically associated with presents and cheerful birthday greetings, it felt “wrong” for me to be sad, anxious and even depressed.

However, Ms Radhika Haralalka, a counsellor from mental healthcare provider The Other Clinic, assured me that “birthday blues” are normal and that I’m not alone in feeling this way.

She describes it as “an inexplicable feeling of sadness, uneasiness or feeling bummed out” that creeps up as your birthday approaches, but fades once the birthday passes.

Aside from the spectre of missed goals, other factors can contribute to the blues, she added.

“A birthday is typically seen as a milestone event — celebrating yourself and having friends and family to make you feel special — and if you don’t have friends or family around or they are busy, it can feel lonely and sad.”

Agreeing, Ms Priscilla Shin, principal psychotherapist at Range Counselling Services, said: “Sometimes, it’s the pressure to feel happy or make the day special that can actually make us feel worse.”

The good news is, if you are facing the birthday blues like me, there are ways to reframe our mindset to make this occasion a little happier and leave behind some unhealthy preoccupations.

WHY BIRTHDAYS CAN MAKE US SAD

1. EXPECTATIONS AND PRESSURE

Birthdays can elicit negative feelings because of the gap between what people think a birthday should be and what it is in reality.

“When there’s this expectation that a birthday has to be a happy, exciting event, it can create a sense of failure or inadequacy if you’re not feeling that way,” Ms Shin said.

Birthdays — just like it is for annual events such as Christmas, new year celebrations and anniversaries — can make someone feel lonelier and more isolated because it’s a time that’s “supposed to be about connection and celebration”.

“There’s often this expectation that you’ll be surrounded by people, have plans and feel loved,” Ms Shin said.

“When reality doesn’t match up — whether plans fall through, fewer people reach out to you than expected or there’s no big celebration — it can really amplify feelings of loneliness.”

There may also be societal or self-imposed pressure to make this day “perfect” — whether it is to plan an unforgettable party that should top last year’s do, or to keep up with rituals involving your peers that you have outgrown, or even to meet the expectations of your social media “followers” by posting photos of a “perfect” birthday.

“You see it hyped up on social media and you build a fantasy of how a celebration is supposed to look. If reality doesn’t match up, you can feel let down,” Ms Radhika said.

The notion of birthdays being special days can have a counter-intuitive effect. It can overshadow genuine feelings and lead to an unpleasant day.

“It’s almost like the day becomes less about enjoying it and more about performing happiness,” Ms Shin said.

“That disconnect can definitely weigh on a person emotionally.”

2. GETTING UNCOMFORTABLE WITH AGEING

No one likes to feel weaker physically and fear of ageing may also provoke a fear of dying.