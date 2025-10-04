Always the 'therapist friend'? Here's how to set boundaries without losing your friendships

When I was 13 years old, a close friend began turning to me for support during his battle with depression.

His pain was raw and constant. Soon, I became the person he trusted with his darkest thoughts, often receiving messages at all hours that were filled with urgent pleas for help.

What began as a desire to help quickly became overwhelming. The pressure to always be there, to listen and to offer comfort often left me feeling suffocated.

If I didn't respond immediately, I feared the consequences. His need for support was unrelenting, and over time, I found myself caught in a cycle of guilt and anxiety, unable to set boundaries or protect my own well-being.

As the years passed, I fell into this pattern repeatedly. I became the go-to person for many friends looking to vent or seek advice about their mental health struggles.

In doing so, I was providing emotional support at the expense of my own mental health.

The more I tried to step back and create space for myself, the more my people-pleasing tendencies pulled me back into this role.

This experience led me to ask: How do so many of us become "the therapist friend"? How can we manage the burden of supporting those we love without losing ourselves in the process?

WHY FRIENDS ARE OUR FIRST LINE OF SUPPORT

When we face emotional challenges, turning to our friends often feels like the most natural thing to do. This instinct stems from the sense of comfort and understanding that friends provide, making them a readily accessible source of support.

The power of peer support lies in its unique ability to offer shared experiences, according to experts.

"When friends go through or have gone through the same life stages and struggles, there's comfort in knowing, 'you get me'," said Ms Amanda Tay, a counsellor at Eagles Mediation and Counselling Centre.

This mutual understanding fosters a deep connection that can help alleviate the feelings of loneliness and isolation that often accompany personal struggles.