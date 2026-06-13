He runs instead of flies but Singapore's very own Superman is finding a way to leave his own mark

Besides the Superman outfit, Mr Wood has dressed up as Batman, Santa Claus, the God of Fortune and many others. Yet, most know him as Superman, with his cape flying.

He himself has embraced the persona: When I asked him what he wanted others to know him as, considering his long list of occupations, he said he wanted to be known simply as Superman.

As for what else he might want to do next, he hopes to become a travel writer, having travelled to 86 countries – with plans to hit 100 one day.

He is also writing two books and will continue on his hopeful mission to inspire more people to give back to society.

Midway through our conversation, a torrential downpour halted our chat and we were stuck under a small shelter at the park.

We arranged to meet another day and were thinking about how to get to the car park when we realised we didn't have enough umbrellas for the four of us, including my colleague and a representative from the Singapore Cancer Society.

Without hesitation, Mr Wood handed us his umbrella. Despite our protests, he told us that the rain was "nothing".

He then waved goodbye before running out from the small shelter towards his home in Jurong.

As I saw him recede into the distance, his cape barely fluttering as the rain drenched it, I thought: Perhaps, indeed, Singapore does have its own Superman.

Just that our Superman runs, rather than flies.