Behind a 'perfect' expat life, this British woman beats loneliness and anxiety with daily walks that grew into a movement

In this golden age of influencers, one can see why Amelia Bailey has more than 16,600 followers on Instagram.

She is a classic British beauty. Tall, with flawless skin, blue eyes and a toothpaste model smile. Slap on the label of "expat" – short for expatriate – and you complete the textbook image of a typical well-heeled foreigner.

The 39-year-old's Instagram page is full of perfectly lit shots of her grabbing a java at trendy cafes in Joo Chiat, walking along the beach at sunset and playing with her dog – a jet-black poodle every inch as photogenic as his owner.

And shots of walking - Ms Bailey is an avid walker, and I arranged to meet up with her at one of her favourite places to walk, East Coast Park, so we could talk, while walking of course.

Just from the superficial information I had about her, I must admit that I arrived at our interview with some preconceived notions about the person behind the pictures.

But upon meeting her – fittingly on World Mental Health Day on Oct 10 – it didn't take long for her to dismantle those preconceptions.

I was preemptively dreading the heat or the probable rain, given the recent spate of unpredictable weather. But it was mercifully pleasant at the park.

"One of the beauties of Singapore is that it facilitates an active lifestyle. It is very easy to get out and walk here," she said cheerfully.

"Even if it rains?" I ask, showing a typically Singaporean aversion to anything other than perfectly moderate weather.

"Oh, have you been in the London rain? It is never cold here!"

Remarkably, she has never missed a day of walking since she began in 2023. This small habit of putting on her shoes and getting out the door has changed her life completely.

"There’s no question that it has had the most transformative effect on my life. I started to notice a stabilisation of my mood and, in general, a more positive outlook, around the 20-day mark," she said.

But first, the backstory.

