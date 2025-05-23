In Pictures: These horses softened fearful hearts to earn kisses, hugs and ‘love letters' from seniors in therapy programme

SINGAPORE — Placing one hand gently on the forehead of Matahari, a dark-chocolate brown mare, Mr Ang Tee Hiom read it a short letter that he had prepared the week before.

“Hi Matahari. You look very healthy and strong. You look friendly. It’s a great day to meet up with you,” the retired police officer said.

Matahari tilted its head towards Mr Ang, as if sensing he was saying goodbye, for now.

At 25 years old, the former polo horse would be equivalent in human age to Mr Ang who is 75.

Mr Ang was one of 10 seniors who took part in a 10-week long equine-assisted programme for elders and it was the last session.

In this week’s In Pictures, CNA TODAY takes a look at how the equine programme has benefited the retiree and the unexpected bonds that had formed along the way.